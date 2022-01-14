from home music bonus under 36, here’s what changes for 2022

Ready on the website ofRevenue Agency the templates and instructions of the statements 730, Unica Certification, 770 and VAT for 2022. Among the main innovations, the entry in 730 of Superbonus for the removal of architectural barriers, the possibility in the CU to indicate new tax reductions on income, and the inclusion of some fields, in the VAT model, relating to the goods and services necessary in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The “music bonus», The tax credit for the purchase of the first home, dedicated to the under 36, and the so-called water bonus.

In the 730 model of 2022, the Revenue Agency explains in detail, there is room for the adjustments to the supplementary treatment and the further deduction in favor of employees and similar. The new “music bonus”, which concerns the expenses related to music schools, conservatories and choirs, incurred for children and teenagers up to 18 years, and the extension of the Superbonus to the removal of architectural barriers, with the ‘rate increased by 110% in case of expenses made together with the Sismabonus and Ecobonus interventions.

Among other innovations, the tax credit for the purchase with VAT of the first home, dedicated to the under 36, and that for the installation of filtering systems and water quality improvement. Finally, the deductions for veterinary expenses and mobile bonuses increase. Among the novelties of the new Single Certification, to be transmitted by March 16, is the increase in tax relief on the income of members of the armed and police forces and new benefits in terms of severance pay in the case of cooperatives made up of workers from companies in difficulty. Concessions also for the services provided by the bilateral solidarity funds of ordinary and cooperative credit and the company Poste Italiane Spa.

In the VAT / 2022 form, to be submitted by May 2, new fields are introduced to indicate the compensation percentages applied by farmers under the special regime reserved for them, and for operations concerning goods and services necessary for containment and management. of the epidemiological emergency from Covid-19. Furthermore, new rules for the application of the tax in e-commerce. The 770/2022 model is also ready, to be sent by October 31st. Among the new entries, the field to indicate the “ID Arrangement” of the cross-border mechanism issued by a central administration of a member state of the European Union. In addition, two new hypotheses of suspension of payments were included with specific notes as part of the measures to combat the Covid-19 emergency.