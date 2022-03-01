from “How I Met Your Father” to “Granizo”

Change of month, almost change of season. Little by little the end of summer is approaching, and although the days continue to accompany us, at any moment we will begin to notice how it gets dark earlier and the days are getting shorter. And just as the context changes, the options change, because the streaming platforms renew their catalogs.

The spin off of “How I Met Your Mother”one of the most popular sitcoms of recent decades, will undoubtedly be the great attraction this month… but not the only one.

Starting today, it is already possible to enjoy “Del Potro in first person”, a new installment of the Star + specials, which became popular with that first interview with “China” Suárez in the middle of the Wanda-Gate. Starting at 9:00 p.m., the interview will have the tennis player from Tandil as the main protagonist, after saying goodbye to the public at the ATP 250 in Buenos Aires and fully facing the project of his documentary series “Juan Martín del Potro, the last match point”, which will premiere on this same platform during the year.

Since Thursday, meanwhile, The series “Our Flag Means Death” is coming to HBO Max. It will consist of 10 chapters, and it is a comedy based on the adventures of the aspiring pirate Stede Bonnet, a buccaneer who decides to embark on an adventure on the high seas but encounters several complications. It is produced by Taika Waititi, who also plays one of the roles.

That same day will premiere Star + “The Dropout” series, from executive producer Elizabeth Meriwether. It is the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos, a tale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster. How did the world’s youngest billionaire woman starting from scratch lose everything overnight?





Another interesting series that will arrive on streaming will be “Do you know who it is?”, by Netflix, starting Friday. There, after a violent attack that reveals fatal threats and secrets, a woman seeks to unravel the dark past that surrounds her mother.

But if we talk about interest, the great arrival of the month will take place on Wednesday 9, when it premieres on Star + “How I met your father”, the spin off of the popular BBC series that had 9 seasons and is considered one of the best sitcoms in history. It will premiere the first two episodes and then one per week.

This time, the series will star Hilary Duff, who will tell her children the story of how she met her father, starting the narrative from 2021. She and her group of friends seek to find out what they want from their lives… and that leads to some hilarious entanglements.





the same day, but Netflix, the miniseries “The Andy Warhol Diaries” will be released. This production reflects how the protagonist began to record his entire life and his feelings after the 1968 attack, when Valerie Solanas (who had worked with him on several occasions) shot the artist.

For March 11, Netflix will release the movie “The Adam Project”, a science fiction story with an original premise: after a complicated landing in 2022, a fighter pilot manages to travel back in time and ally himself -but 12 years old- with the intention of “saving the future”. It will feature a great cast consisting of Ryan Reynolds, Zoe Saldana, Catherine Keener, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo.

Also on the 11th, motorsport fans will be celebrating because the fourth season of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive”, the spectacular Netflix documentary series that portrays everything that happens in the world of F1… with a special seasoning: it will portray what happened during the last title, which had an exciting outcome and ended with the victory of Max Verstappen.

On Wednesday the 16th, Netflix will release “Today the world is fixed”, the national premiere directed by Ariel Winograd. Its cast will include Leonardo Sbaraglia, Charo López, Luis Luque, Martín Piroyansky, Soledad Silveyra, Gerardo Romano, Natalia Oreiro, Diego Peretti and other figures.





“David Samaras is the general producer of the popular talk show ‘Today the world is fixed’, where alleged ordinary people resolve relationship, couple, friendship, work, parent and child conflicts. The most enduring bond in her life is Benito, her 9-year-old son, the product of an occasional relationship. The story changes completely when she finds out that Benito is not her son. The search for the real dad will lead them to a crossroads much bigger than the one they went out to face, ”says the synopsis.

That same day, there will also be news for superhero fans, because finally the series that Marvel and Netflix had produced together will move to a new platform. That’s the way it is, “Daredevil”, “The Punisher”, “Jessica Jones”, “Luke Cage”, “Iron Fist” and “The Defenders” will start to be available, but in Star +.

hbo max It will not be the great protagonist of March, but it will still have a good premiere on the 18th, when the series arrives “Lust”. This production follows “Anette”, who, as part of a Swedish government study, asks women aged 40 and over about their sex lives, and jokes about topics that should sound familiar to anyone who has already left behind the euphoria of hormone-driven youth.

The same day, Amazon Prime Video will release “Deep Water”, a film that will have the story of a wealthy husband, a wife who has extramarital affairs, two disappearances and thousands of suspicions. Great cast, with Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas, Kristen Connolly, Tracy Letts, Jacob Elordi and Rachel Blanchard among others.





Closer to the end of the month, on the 25th, the second season of the series will be released Bridgerton on Netflixone of the great praised in awards season.

Finally, on the 30th the national film will premiere “Hail” on Netflix. It tells the story of Miguel Flores, the famous television meteorologist who, after failing to warn about a terrible hail storm, must flee Buenos Aires to take refuge in Córdoba. There, while he is considered a “public enemy”, he will discover never before explored facets of his life. He will have Guillermo Francella, Romina Fernandes, Peto Menahem and Martín Seefeld, among others.



