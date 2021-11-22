From Hubble the Grand tour of the giants of the Solar System – Space & Astronomy

The Hubble Space Telescope has completed the 2021 ‘Grand tour’ of the Solar System, an image gallery featuring the gas giants Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus and Neptune. An annual appointment for Hubble and even this year there is no shortage of surprises such as the new storms that have appeared on Jupiter or the reversal of the dark spot of Neptune.

The shots of the outer planets of the Solar System have for years now been a fixed appointment for the space telescope born from between NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA): images that are not only spectacular but of a high scientific level because they allow to monitor the continuous transformations of the atmosphere of these gas giants hundreds of millions of kilometers away from the Earth. The shots allow us to follow the constant evolution of what happens in the outermost layers and thus try to understand the dynamics of the innermost layers.

The data this year indicate important transformations on Jupiter with numerous new storms, vortices of various types, some very well defined, others barely visible, and a marked change in the color of the equatorial belt, which went from a beige to a very intense orange defined by the researchers as ‘unusual’. A recent perturbation known as Macchia rossa jr is also evident. just below the more famous Great Red Spot. The shot of Saturn, immortalized last September 12, shows changes in colors in the entire northern hemisphere where it is currently early autumn, while the observations of Uranus show the increase in brightness of the entire north polar area. Instead, the typical dark spot of Neptune discovered only a few years ago would seem to have reversed its movement and now it would seem to descend towards the equator.