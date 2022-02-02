from husband to children, from marriage to the Putin case

Multifaceted actress, Ornella Muti has worked with numerous directors: Damiano Damiani, Mario Monicelli, Dino Risi, Marco Ferreri, Carlo Verdone, Ettore Scola, Woody Allen, Paolo Virzì and many others. Her success and her beauty also took her overseas where in 1994 she was elected by the press as the “most beautiful woman in the world”. She was also credited with flirting with Sylvester Stallone. “It has been said that she wooed me, even that she wanted a child with me. Nonsense” she declared, in Italy she instead seemed to have tied herself up with Adriano Celentano, while they were filming the Taming of the Shrew and then Crazy in lovebut the two had never commented on it, until a few years ago, when it was the Sprung to make the confession (Celentano had already been married to Claudia Mori for about 20 years).

Muti was chosen by Amadeus as co-host of the first evening of the Sanremo 2022 Festival. Without having yet trod the stage of the Ariston, the actress has sparked a controversy related to the legalization of cannabis: all the fault of a necklace and a couple of earrings worn by Ornella and her daughter Naike, in Sanremo with her.

The looks of Sanremo 2022 by Ornella Muti

Ornella Muti’s first great love and the birth of her first daughter

Ornella Muti, born Francesca Romana Rivelli, was born on 9 March 1955 to a Neapolitan father and an Estonian mother, Ilse Renate Krause, who died in October 2020. Ornella’s love life has been studded with numerous love relationships, some of them they made her headlines in pink newspapers. She has two marriages and three children behind her, but her first great love was the actor José Luis Bermúdez de Castro, in her he was only 19 when they got engaged. Theirs was an overwhelming love, from which for years it was thought that Ornella’s first daughter was born: Naike. The eldest was born on 10 October 1974 in Munich, at that time Muti had made films in Spain and had undertaken this relationship with Bermúdez, it was plausible that the man was therefore her father. Only a DNA test between 2017 and 2018 revealed that the two have no blood ties. Naike’s father, therefore, is unknown.

The first marriage with Alessio Orano

Ornella Muti married for the first time with Alessio Orano, ten years older, in 1975. The two met on the set of Damiano Damiani’s film “The most beautiful wife”. After five years of marriage, the two separated definitively in 1981.

The second marriage with her husband Federico Fachinetti and the birth of two children

In 1988, Ornella married Federico Fachinetti. They will be married for eight years, until 1996, and from their union were born Carolina (1984) and Andrea (1987). The man in 1994 was accused of fraudulent bankruptcy and conspiracy.

After the scandal Muti left Italy for Monte Carlo, to report it was “Novella 2000” who wrote: “Muti would have been overwhelmed by the financial troubles of her husband, Federico Fachinetti, who in recent days was arrested in Rome for fraudulent bankruptcy and now is under house arrest “. Second The Republic who had picked up the news Muti in that period would have had a bond with the auto director Francois Goize, 12 years younger than her, who at the time lived in Paris, had met on the set of the “Conte Max”.

Carolina and Andrea are both actors. Carolina made Ornella the grandmother, for the second time, of two grandchildren born from the marriage with Andrea Longhi: Alessandro born in 2014, and Giulia in 2016. Unfortunately, Muti’s daughter lost her husband to a brain tumor, discovered in 2017, in 2020. Naike, Muti’s first daughter, gave birth to the actress’s first grandson in 1996: Akash Cetorelli born from Naike’s reunion with Christian Cetorelli.

The most recent companions of Ornella Muti

Muti was linked to the plastic surgeon Stefano Piccolo. Their story lasted about 10 years and for the actress it was a big mistake: “My whole life went through him. It was my mistake,” she let out in an interview with The print.

In 2008 she became engaged to Fabrice Kerhervé, a French entrepreneur who was about ten years younger. The two often made headlines for their turbulent relationship, especially in the early years.

In 2017 Ornella began traveling often to Russia and there was also talk of her moving to Moscow for an alleged love there. In 2018, however, the woman had declared that she was not ready to bond again and in 2020, after various vicissitudes including an eviction, she told of living in the countryside with her daughter Naike (the best known of the three children also for her choices of life and for his art: for some time he has been painting with pubic hair).

The conviction of Ornella Muti for Putin’s “fault”

On 6 July 2017 the verdict of the Court of Appeal of Trieste, on 14 June 2019 that of the Supreme Court which validated it: Ornella Muti was sentenced to six months in prison and a 500 euro fine for attempted aggravated and false fraud for having canceled in the December 2010 a show at the Verdi Theater in Pordenone giving herself sick. In fact, the same evening, the Roman actress attended a charity dinner organized by Vladimir Putin with Hollywood star Kevin Costner.

The actress had already been sentenced by the Court of Pordenone, in first instance on February 24, 2015, to eight months of imprisonment and a fine of 600 euros, in addition to the provisional. The actress forfeited by presenting a medical certificate for acute laryngotracheitis with fever, cough and hoarseness, with the prescription of five days of rest and prohibition to use the voice. To frame her, the photographs of her charity gala also showed her at the table with Prime Minister Putin and Hollywood star Kevin Costner.

Claudia Rivelli, sister of Ornella Muti, arrested for drugs

Love for Russia by Ornella Muti

Muti returned to talk about Russia during the press conference on the occasion of the first day of the Sanremo Festival: “I have a Russian mother, I have a family in Russia, I am very much loved in Russia. I was offered this possibility of citizenship, not yet I have it. We’ll see. Political things are always the most difficult, because I don’t think with that thought. My thinking is that of the people. I am much loved in Russia, at levels that sometimes embarrass me. Women when they see me they are moved. I am not interested in politics. I go with my heart, but we see what will happen. If it becomes a problem I will see what to do “.