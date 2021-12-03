From hydroelectric plants to Bitcoin: an eco-friendly and all-Italian project for the production of crypto

Two guys had a brilliant idea regarding both energy production and cryptocurrency production. But how does this project work?

In order to virtually extract the cryptocurrencies, in case you didn’t know, a very advanced and expensive calculation process needs to be put into practice a energy level, which is why, ai super computer, it takes a lot electricity.

And since these efforts have an impact really heavy on the environment, two boys from Trento, that is Francesca Failoni And Francesco Buffa, they had the idea of ​​placing computing centers inside hydroelectric plants so that it could be possible to obtain clean energy And renewable, but also another source of income: that of cryptocurrencies.

Future evolutions

The following method will be very important to obtain higher income and a new way to improve the functionality of energy structures. Their company is called Alps Blockchain, and from 2018 it began to position 18 production centers of computing power in several scattered hydroelectric plants a Trento, in Liguria and in Tuscany.

Both Francesca Failoni, the Financial Director of the company, that Francesco Buffa, that is theCEO, explained about their project that: “We sell the basic infrastructure to the central, public or private, turnkey. We install the spots, we adapt the electrical system, the ventilation system and the noise reduction system since the PC fans can be annoying. We then take care of both the maintenance and the marketing of the computing power. The plant thus has an alternative income thanks to which it can invest to improve its structure. And then, being the data center inside, it not only works thanks to a renewable source but there is no waste of any kind.“.

We can only be excited than two guys like that Young people And promising have started such an activity in Italy, and the reason is simple: Alps Blockchain is theunique company in this sector that operates in our country, although they are following a model already present atabroad.

This, therefore, represents one important news as for it energy development and that of cryptocurrencies. Later it is not said that the company does not improve even more, becoming, perhaps, one of the most prestigious in the world.