From hypersonic missile to stealth fighter, China’s military race

The world’s first stealth two-seater stealth fighter, J20 Wilong, “Mighty Dragon”, could make its maiden flight to China in less than two weeks, allowing Beijing to supplant Washington in the so-called “Next Generation Air Dominance” (NGAD) , the latest generation aerial domain. The official presentation will probably take place as early as November 11, and will be the flagship of the impressive 72nd anniversary celebrations of the PLA Air Force, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which is preparing to show the world its latest advances in its military technology. But China’s massive arms race in terms not only quantitative but, above all, technologically qualitative, is not limited to the new futuristic invisible two-seater aircraft, because in these hours it has leaked from reliable sources close to the military leaders of the Pla that China has strongly increased the number of missile tests to increase the reliability and effectiveness of even these dreaded weapons, including nuclear hypersonic missiles. And timing is certainly not causal, because the target of this muscular display of military might always has the same name: Taiwan.

Today, at the G20 underway in Rome, the Chinese Foreign Minister threatened a bit ‘everyone – the US in the first place – warning the world once again – but with even greater vehemence than in the past – that Taiwan is hot stuff, and it will be better for everyone to refrain even from trying to get in the way between Beijing and Taipei: “Those who support Taiwan will pay the price” said with a more resolute expression than usual – and with very little diplomacy – the head of Beijing diplomacy, Wang Yi, who at home they call it “Silver Fox”. A nickname that he deserved not so much for his candid hair, but above all for his Machiavellian cunning capable – as indeed he has shown on several occasions – to make fun of diplomats, politicians and countries. Yi is a great Mahjong player, like all Chinese, and today in Rome the clear impression is that he played a game of geopolitical Mahjong against an international parterre of players. By winning him, of course, or rather, by assigning the victory once again to China, which made more noise with an absence – that of Xi Jinping – than any presence, even prominent, such as that of Joe Biden.

Earlier this week, Beijing had already warned Washington that its support for Taiwan would entail “enormous risks” for relations between the two main world powers. After the news of the presence of American troops on the ground of what Beijing considers nothing more than a “rebel province”, confirmed by Taiwanese President Tsai Ying Wen in an interview with CNN, the tension has grown even more, up to lead to today’s threatening warnings. “Recently, the United States and other countries have tried to achieve a breakthrough on Taiwan, contrary to the political guarantees given when they established diplomatic relations with China,” the Beijing Foreign Minister insisted, but, he said again, “the history and the idea of ​​”One China” are indisputable and the progress of the 1.4 billion inhabitants of China in promoting the peaceful reunification of the motherland is unstoppable “: in practice, – this in a nutshell the thesis of China stated today da Wang – the US and its allies are betraying their commitments with China by trying to “reach out” to Taiwan.

U.S. efforts to develop a two-seat stealth fighter stalled in the 1990s when a variant of the Lockheed Martin / Boeing F-22 was abandoned to save money. In the early 2010s the Pentagon announced two next-generation programs: the aforementioned NGAD for aeronautics and a long-term naval plan known as F / A-XX for the development of next-generation naval aircraft to integrate and ultimately replace the current F / A-18E / F Super Hornet Fighter. Now China proves to be able to easily supplant American military efforts, with this new fighter, whose prototype was first seen (and photographed) a few days ago while taxiing on the runway of an airport for flight tests. at the Chengdu Aerospace Corporation facility in the southwestern province of Sichuan. With this unprecedented two-seater variant of the J-20, the Chinese aerospace military industry demonstrates that Beijing is now perfectly capable of developing a fully proprietary war technology, and no longer needs to rely on foreign technology, as it did in the past. Two-seat stealth fighters to date have been designed as training aircraft, with the back seat reserved for a trainer. What makes China’s new “Mighty Dragon” so lethal is the fact that the second pilot is able to autonomously control drones close to the plane – dubbed “loyal wingmen” by Chinese military designers – in aerial combat. A frightening combination to say the least.

The impending inaugural flight on 11 November will take place under very different circumstances from the unveiling of the first J-20 Mighty Dragon, which took place on 11 January 2011, during a visit to Beijing by then US Defense Secretary Robert Gates, aimed at defuse military tensions between the two countries. Those were times when that maiden flight served to show China’s efforts to increase military transparency, as both sides hoped to strengthen mutual political trust. A decade later, the meaning of the two inaugural flights has totally changed. Now it is a pure display of the weapon’s technical effectiveness. China wants to show everyone its ability to use “faithful gregarious” drones with or without crew, openly challenging the concept of American NGAD, on the same ground.

In recent years, China has increased the frequency and scope of military tests, carried out using established and / or experimental weapons. Most missile tests in China are conducted in secret, but some can be detected by satellites. Earlier this month, Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said China launched at least 250 ballistic missiles between January and September, equivalent to the total number of tests last year. Price did not disclose the number of tests carried out by the United States over the same period, but said the White House interpreted the Chinese tests as a “rapid expansion of nuclear capabilities of the PRC,” adding that the US was faced with a “particularly worrying” scenario. A concern further increased in the last hours by the news coming from Beijing that speak of a drastic increase in the number of test flights that Chinese missiles have to face before going into production, in an attempt to further improve their reliability. The new air-to-air missiles, in fact, previously had to carry out eight tests in which they hit a moving target, to be considered suitable for production; now the minimum requirement has risen to 15. Soon, then, other parameters will also be tested such as, for example, the verification of resistance to electromagnetic impulse attacks, and in that case the new missiles will have to pass 20 tests.

Recently, in the specialized magazine Aero Weaponry, military researcher Li Gencheng and colleagues from the China Airborne Missile Academy in Luoyang published an article referring to problems about the “unstable quality” of supplies and the “unreliable delivery times” of companies. Chinese suppliers. “The high command wanted these problems to be solved before mass production” – reads the article – and for this reason, in order to be able to count on a reliable and definitive quality check, they decided to launch the new protocol on missile tests. . Also according to another study signed by senior engineer Liu Yan and his colleagues at the Beijing Institute of Electronic System Engineers, published in the journal Modern Defense Technology, the Chinese military is facing an increasing number of quality control problems during the development of new weapons. In the past, missiles were extensively tested in different environments – such as deserts or islands – for long periods, but this is no longer possible due to the large number of new weapons that have appeared in recent years. The PLA then established a new centralized task force to oversee the reliability of the new missiles, built a series of test facilities with controlled environments to accelerate testing, and plans to use artificial intelligence technology, according to the paper.

Initially, the leaders of the Chinese army had made two proposals to establish the new missile protocols. The first involved the launch of a new missile reaching the target 15 times without any failure, the other 27 times, with no more than one failure, to guarantee a success rate of more than 90%. But the military’s proposals sparked protests from Beijing’s defense contractors, who argued that the new missiles’ chances of passing these tests would be well below 20 percent. After the negotiations, the People’s Liberation Army and the state defense companies reached a compromise, in which the contractor produces 50 missiles, from which the army randomly chooses 15 for testing and the new weapon gets the go. free for deployment if no more than two miss the target.

Limiting the number of missile tests is an important aspect of international arms control treaties because the more reliable a weapon is, the more formidable it becomes to the international community.

Other countries also encountered problems when testing missiles. For example, a US Minuteman III ICBM failed to take off during a test flight in May of this year. In 2018, the US military had to press the self-destruct button on another Minuteman who had developed “anomalies” during a Pacific test.

During a meeting with military and defense industry representatives on Tuesday, President Xi Jinping said that China’s “arms and equipment construction has achieved exceptional development and historic achievements” over the past five years. Xi urged military and industrial leaders to “strengthen a modern management system while opening new horizons in the production of weapons and equipment,” according to the People’s Daily, a Chinese Communist Party newspaper.

The Financial Times recently reported that China had tested two new hypersonic nuclear-capable weapons that could travel at more than five times the speed of sound, a development that a senior US commander described as “very disturbing,” although Beijing denied. that the tests had a military purpose. The Chinese Foreign Ministry denied the reports and said the operations were “routine test flights” aimed at recycling spacecraft to reduce exploration costs. An affirmation that – even more so in the light of these new, worrying updates on the military escalation undertaken by Beijing with ever more determination and use of financial resources and technological means – has not really convinced anyone.