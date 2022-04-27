From Ibagué to Brazil: this is how a UT veterinary doctor triumphs thanks to her research | ELOLFATO.COM

On the same continent, but more than 3 thousand kilometers away and with a language other than Spanish, Diana Carolina Cediel Devia studies, a veterinary doctor from Ibagué who has managed to study a master’s degree and a doctorate for free in Brazil.

Although the veterinary was not his first option to professionalize, Throughout his college career, Cediel found a passion: researching ruminant nutrition.

In July 2013, Diana entered the University of Tolima to study Veterinary Medicine and Zootechnics; However, her decision did not convince her at all, since she wanted to learn about human medicine.

“I liked and was interested in human medicine and I saw myself as a nutritionist in the medical field, however, due to the Icfes score, I was not able to enter this career. So I took some time to repeat the Icfes again, but my score remained the same”, he stated.

So, as a sign of fate, Cediel Devia He looked for another alternative, among which nursing and veterinary medicine were outlined.

“I leaned towards the veterinary medicine part on the advice of my family. I signed up for that career at the University of Tolima, I passed on the first list and started studying”, he narrated.

As the semesters passed, the girl from Ibague began to feel love towards animals, It wasn’t that he didn’t feel it before, but he had a certain denial towards wildlife.

“Several areas began to attract my attention, including zootechnics, animal production, and I finally decided to stay in the race,” he said.

He got to know the wonderful world of research

Convinced that veterinary medicine was her thing, in the fourth semester He decided to join one of the research groups of his career, led by Dr. Jairo Ricardo Mora.

“As such, it was an excellent opportunity, apart from entering that investigative part, it was to have a degree option as a thesis and strengthen the academic part,” he said.

Then, he joined the Livestock Agroforestry Systems group, which is also led by Dr. Ricardo Mora and where there are several professors from the zootechnics area, among them, Román Castañeda Serrano, who was the leader of the project whom he met in the fourth semester.

“The project was with a tree species and was carried out in one of the university’s farms,” ​​he specified.

Ruminant nutrition his passion

Advancing in the investigation, Diana experienced what she had wanted so much to study: nutrition, but in this case it was not in humans but in ruminants.

“In the fifth semester I saw the subject of ruminant nutrition, there I took more interest in the area and wanting to learn”, he emphasized.

So he appropriated the project to which he had signed up, evaluating heights and times of a tree species, in order to know if it worked as an alternative feed in the nutrition of ruminants.

“The trips were monthly, one day of intense work in the field, the samples were collected, the material was collected and the rest of the process was easier for me to do together with the classes in the free spaces of the day,” he explained.

For Diana, the nutrition of ruminants is extremely important because they are one of the animals that they are more relevant for the food sustainability of humans due to their protein value.

“From the beginning it was always a passion for livestock inherited from my grandfather and for working with ruminants. The nutrition part is important in any production system because if you have a well-nourished animal with an adequate nutritional balance, you will have an animal that provides you with better results,” he said.

Master’s and doctorate came free for research

In the ninth semester, the woman from Ibague began her internship doing part of the project of Innovation and Technical-Scientific Management for the Development of the Sheep and Goat Chain of Tolima (Innovis).

“During the internship I had time to write the thesis, I collected the field and laboratory data and started writing. And it was in that semester that the thesis came out and I managed to finish my degree, ”he indicated.

With her internship ready, Diana received her veterinary and zootechnician degree in September 2018 already Just one month after graduating, she started working as a field technician for the Innovis project, with responsibilities at the university.

In December of that same year, his teacher and guide in his training process, Román Castañeda, He informed her and the work team that there was an opportunity to study for a master’s degree in Brazil.

“I was interested. I signed up and in February I passed and on March 9, 2019 I arrived in Brazil to start the master’s degree and I finished it in February 2021”, she said.

Completing her master’s degree, she had the opportunity to study for a doctorate with a scholarship. So in November 2021 he started his doctoral studies in the area of ​​zootechnics with an emphasis on ruminant nutrition.

“I have been on a scholarship for masters and doctorates, Brazil manages some scholarships that are aid and resources for you to support yourself monthly to live. High quality free study, new research areas and you get paid to study. It is a great opportunity that is not so easy in Colombia, an opportunity that is worth experiencing,” she explained.

live in brazil

“It is a unique experience, which has not only helped me grow professionally but also personally, because different situations are faced. You arrive in a new world to create a life, you arrive in a country that is another language, so it is a very enriching experience that opens your eyes to so many opportunities that on many occasions you do not look for them, “said Cediel Devia.

The veterinary medicine professional has been living in the neighboring country for three years, meeting wonderful people and others who are just the opposite.

However, I wouldn’t trade your experience for anything, since His training has allowed him to get to know a new culture, speak a new language and visit incredible places.

The importance of research groups

Diana related that she would not have reached the point where she is professionally if it were not for the research groups at the university, since Through them, he found out about the calls and met people who helped him in his admission process.

“Research groups seem unattainable, they take up a lot of time and that’s not the case, the research part requires time, but they are activities that can fit into everyday life. So they are opportunities that are lost due to lack of knowledge,” she pointed out.