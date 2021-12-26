from Icardi to Draxler, the transferable list

PARIS (France) – The Paris Saint-Germain it is on the market but the exit one due to economic necessities. In June 2021 the sports director Leonardo had submitted an approximate entry and exit entry to the DNCG (financial body that controls clubs in France), in which he stated the goal of achieve a turnover of 180 million to offset this year’s losses, estimated at 200 million. As the PSG has barely cashed 9 million euros in sales during the summer market, L’Équipe reports that Parisians should get 100 million in sales in January so as not to force the Qatar Sports Investments to put in new capital to avoid financial consequences.

Who on the market?

The PSG, very optimistic, thinks that Diallo And Kehrer cost 25 million each, one of the big names could be German Julian Draxler (renewed unexpectedly in March until 2024 at the request of Pochettino) but the PSG would deal with it only in the event of a satisfactory offer. The striker earns 4.2 million euros a year and is valued at 20 million euros, a very difficult figure to reach, given that he has devalued considerably since he landed in Paris. Other potential names would be: Rafinha, who could end up on loan to Real Sociedad until next June 30, the midfielder Layvin Kurzawa (9 million) and also the goalkeeper Sergio Rico, valued at 5 million.

Icardi stall

Then he always takes the case Mauro Icardi: the Argentine saved the Parisians at the last minute in the last championship match and would have been sought by Juventus but Leonardo would have interrupted the negotiations: the DS wanted to include in the operation, in addition to the hypothetical arrival of Arthur, a loan with mandatory repurchase in June.