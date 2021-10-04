From ice to infrared: Jennifer Aniston’s beauty lessons

Well before the influencers to dictate trends starting from the hairstyle was Jennifer Aniston, than with his “Rachel cut”, the character he played in the TV series Friends, inspired the heads of more than a generation, and has continued to do so in the following years. Today, at 52, the Californian actress continues to be a model not only for cuts and hair color, but also and above all for her beauty and wellness routine. For Jennifer Aniston, in fact, beauty and well-being are one thing: loyal to workout and meditation, which she practices every morning 7 days a week, the actress pays as much attention to the ingredients she puts on the table as to those of her cosmetics. Below, her beauty remedies, from skincare to home spa, to diet, unveiled by herself on Instagram and Vogue.

NATURAL SKINCARE

“I have found that when it comes to skin care, the simpler the better“, he told Vogue about his approach. It is for this reason that seven years ago he chose to become the face of the natural skincare products of Aveeno, which she has been using since she was a teenager. “I’m obsessed with the science side (of skincare, ed.). I find it very interesting and working with beauty brands like Aveeno has helped me understand that there are so many chemicals in products that are not good for the skin.”

Daily Moisturizing Aveeno Lavender Moisturizing Cream: with prebiotic colloidal oats, moisturizes the skin and relaxes the senses.

COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENTS

In addition to being a testimonial for Aveeno, Jennifer Aniston became creative director of Vital Proteins, brand specialized in collagen-based supplements specifically designed for women. “Years ago I started using Vital Proteins regularly and when the opportunity arose to join the brand I thought it was perfect to take. I am convinced that well-being is grown from within, which is why it makes me happy to be able to share with you the importance of using collagen “, wrote the star giving the news of her collaboration on Instagram.

HAIR-INFLUENCER HAIR

Jennifer Aniston’s photography as Rachel Green’s Friends was the most cropped and shown to hairdressers to copy her iconic 90s cut, a long, heavily scaled bob with volume on the head created by her trusted hairstylist Chris McMillan. Even today the actress relies on him, even for hers ash blonde with a Californian allure which over the years has become increasingly clear and brighter. Strategically: when the first white or gray hair begins to appear, the regrowth will be less noticeable the lighter the base. In addition, its recent peach and golden lightening on an ash blonde base creates that play of light necessary to sculpt the face.

COLD THERAPY

The secret to “wake up the face” when sleep is short and the alarm rings at dawn, as often happens to Alex Levy of The Morning Show, the character she plays in the Apple series, Jennifer Aniston’s secret is to use “eye masks and.” cryo sticks“, the steel balls to pass on the face (preferably over a mask) to decongest and regenerate the skin.” Another great trick that the ma facialist (Joanna Czech, ed.) taught me is to fill a bowl of ice water and dip the face 25 times. It’s an old school trick that Joan Crawford used to do: it wakes your skin up. ”

PRE-EVENT MAKE-UP

Her SOS beauty product she uses before the red carpets revealed it last September at the Emmy Aawards: the face mask Anti-Blemish Bio Cellulose by 111SKIN. “Preparing for the Emmys … in my other mask,” wrote the actress showing herself in the beauty mask, before arriving on the red carpet with the health mask.

HOME SPA

Over time Jennifer Aniston has become a huge fan of home-use skincare gadgets. In addition to having one in the house infrared sauna, which he uses after training, uses the daily Gold Sculpting Bar by make-up artist Jillian Dempsey, a 24-karat gold-plated T-bar that, through sonic vibrations, lifts, sculpts and deflates, and the face device microcurrent ZIIP Beauty, created by the make-up artist Melanie Simon. “I’ve never seen such a result from a small machine like that,” he told Vogue of the device.

INTERMITTENT FAST DIET

As revealed years ago, the actress follows the intermittent fasting diet, precisely in the 16: 8 version, which involves consuming solid meals within 8 hours and then fasting for the next 16 hours. A diet that is less heavy than it may seem, according to what the actress herself told Insider: “Fortunately, the hours of sleep are counted as part of the fasting period, so I just delay the time of breakfast at about 10”. As with her skincare regimen, her diet also favors natural and very selective choices that include, according to Women’s Health, healthy fats – such as avocado, coconut oil, salmon and nuts – and a good balance between healthy carbohydrates, proteins and vegetables. better if with green leaves.