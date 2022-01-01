Business

from Il Centro to Esselunga and Carrefour

Shopping centers with reduced hours, supermarkets open until December 31st, but closed on New Year’s Eve and regular on Sunday 2nd January. Here are the hours of the main stores in our area for this festive weekend for the New Year.

The Center of Arese with shops and hypermarket, Iper will be open until 7:30 pm on December 31st, completely closed for New Year’s Eve and regular opening on Sunday January 2nd from 9am to 10pm.

The Carrefour shopping arcade in Limbiate will be open from 9 to 19 on December 31st, while the Carrefour hypermarket will be open from 7:30 to 19. Total closure is scheduled for Saturday 1 January, regular hours for Sunday 2 January: gallery and shops from 9 to 22, hypermarket from 8 to 22.

TO Paderno Dugnano, the Brianza shopping center will be open on 31 December: the commercial gallery and shops from 9 to 18, the hypermarket from 7.30 to 19. On New Year’s Eve everything will be closed while the opening will be regular on Sunday 2 January from 9 to 20 (gallery and shops), from 8 at 9 pm at the Carrefour hypermarket.

THE Esselunga points instead they will be open from 7:30 to 20 on 31 December, completely closed on 1 January and regular opening on Sunday 2 January from 8 to 20.

