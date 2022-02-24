From impossible to fleeting: 12 contemporary novels that try to explain love

MEXICO CITY, FEBRUARY 14, 2021.- People from the capital take advantage of the change to an orange traffic light to go out and celebrate as a couple the Day of Love and Friendship celebrated internationally on February 14. PHOTO: ANDREA MURCIA / CUARTOSCURO.COM

There are books that manage to really move readers, who plunge into sentences and paragraphs to the point of feeling as their own the love or heartbreak that is lived in its pages. For some, love becomes a shine under the glare of the moon, but for others it is complete hell.

In literature there are all kinds of loves: indecisive, fleeting, impossible and treacherous, tragic, sublime, eternal, Like the theme, which has accompanied humanity since books have existed, here is a selection of contemporary novels that deal with the theme again, seeking for readers to identify with their stories and themes.

undecided love:

outsider

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A different love story, in which fortuitous encounters and the equivocal game of time come together in an intriguing ending.

Loving (oneself) is brave

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

Love must add up, always. It must be brave to fight the battle against yourself to heal, never giving up believing in love.

how much i loved you

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A novel about falling in love, love exclusivity, marriage, pain, secrecy, destiny and inner freedom.

For the remedy of fleeting loves are these titles:

Under the same star

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

Hazel’s life will change when she meets Gus, a boy who, like her, is fighting to overcome cancer. The book that catapulted John Green to literary success.

the misunderstanding

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A book about the passion of love, social resentment, the decline of the wealthy class in the Paris of the twenties and the nostalgia for the lost paradise.

Me before you

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

Two people are about to meet without knowing that their lives will change forever and they must choose between making the person they love happy or breaking their hearts.

As for impossible loves, you can find:

Diary of a passion

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A unique love story. New York Times Bestseller. The book that inspired the movie The Notebook, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

Mrs. Rothschild’s love

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

An endearing love that forged one of the most emblematic families in European history and Judaism: the Rothschilds.

love again

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A brilliant anatomy of the heart drawn by one of the greatest teachers in human psychology that English literature has given: Doris Lessing.

For those treacherous loves, there are these titles:

Hopscotch

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

The story of Horacio Oliveira and his relationship with Lucía, a young Uruguayan woman nicknamed “La Maga”. The novel that meant a transformation in Latin American literature.

perfect liars

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

A story full of lies and secrets, attraction and hate in which no one seems to tell the truth. Is there anything more addictive than unmasking Perfect Liars?

Anna Karenina

Love Books (Penguin Random House)

One of the most famous adulteries in literature. A careful and delicate portrait of a whole time and place, of a society in which the happiness of some coexists with the misfortune of others.

