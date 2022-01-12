From India or South America with fury, this climbing plant would be a panacea against cellulite and varicose veins, strengthening blood vessels

Gotu Kola is a climbing plant, which grows in humid and tropical climates, where there are many streams. It is characterized by purple flowers but it is in the leaves that its important active ingredients are found. In particular, we refer to triterpene saponins, which improve venous circulation and stimulate fibroblasts, which are necessary for tissue health. Furthermore, it is also rich in polyphenols and essential oil. In short, from India or South America with fury, this climbing plant would be a panacea against cellulite and varicose veins, strengthening the blood vessels as it acts by making the vessel walls more elastic.

Its anti-cellulite action derives from the ability to promote the drainage of liquids, while protecting the thyroid gland. Not surprisingly, creams based on this plant are recommended for those who suffer from problems.

Let’s see on the basis of which properties Centella asiatica would carry out its very useful action against cellulite blemishes. Well, thanks to the aforementioned composition, it would have excellent firming properties. In addition, its elasticizing action on the blood vessels, would allow a strong drainage of liquids, preventing them from stagnating causing the imperfection.

This plant, therefore, would allow the purification of the lymphatic system, so that the skin immediately appears more toned and uniform. Then, the second beneficial effect is linked to its phlebotonic activity, which strengthens and protects blood vessels. For this reason, on the advice of the doctor, it is also used in the treatment of varicose veins. This is because, through its draining activity, it counteracts swelling and heaviness in the legs and ankles. All this, with obvious benefits on circulation. In addition, by stimulating the synthesis of collagen, it acts on the connective tissue, strengthening it, protecting it and making it more elastic.

How to use it

The best way to use gotu kola is to get the dry extract, available in sugared almonds or capsules. Or, you can opt for the hydroalcoholic solution, to drink. It is present, in different quantities, also in the form of cream, anti-stretch marks, anti-cellulite and anti-wrinkle, thanks to its firming properties. In addition, with it, we could prepare infusions, leaving 4 grams in 100 ml of boiling water for a quarter of an hour. Ultimately, there are really many forms in which this plant can be used. They, of course, also vary according to the final purpose to be achieved by its use.

