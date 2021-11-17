From India to Prince Charles what’s in the diaries of Lord Mountbatten- Corriere.it

from Luigi Ippolito

Publication was also banned by the British government, which spent £ 300,000. Those pages could compromise the queen’s dignity

FROM CORRESPONDING LONDON Lord Louis Mountbatten’s secrets must remain so. The British government has been blocking the publication of the diaries for ten years now of the one who was one of the key figures of the British monarchy in the last century: and the reason that those pages could compromise the dignity of Queen Elizabeth, as well as unleash a diplomatic crisis with India and Pakistan.

Louis Mountbatten was Prince Philip’s maternal uncle, as well as distant cousin of the queen: and it was he who orchestrated the marriage between his nephew and the young heir to the throne, so as to place himself at the heart of the royal house. For Philip, Mountbatten was almost a putative father and above all he was the mentor of the young Prince Charles.

But Mountbatten’s public role was just as important: Commander of Allied Forces in Southeast Asia during the Second World War, he then became the last viceroy of India, called to manage the transition to independence and the partition with Pakistan. His death was equally spectacular: Mountbatten was killed in an IRA bombing, who blew up his boat in 1979.

But what is hidden so explosive in his diaries, which date back to the 1930s? It is known that even the experts of the royal family have been called to evaluate those pages: and that they sided with the government in demanding that they remain under state secrecy. In addition to the direct involvement of the monarchy, there are fears that embarrassing passages about it may come to light the independence of India, especially considering that Mountbatten’s wife, the unscrupulous Edwina, was believed to be the lover (with the consent and perhaps the direct participation of her husband) of Jawaharlal Nehru, the charismatic first head of the New Delhi government.

Its archive, which filled 4,500 boxes, was acquired in 2010 by the University of Southampton, which pay over 3 million euros. But already the following year the government was alerted to the many references to the royal family contained in the diaries: which triggered the ban on their publication.

Four years ago a historian who was writing a biography of Mountbatten, Andrew Lownie, asked for access to the documentation: but he was refused outright. The scholar therefore decided to turn to the Commission for Freedom of Information, which proved him right: but the government appealed, arguing that in the national interest that those diaries remain secret. The British state has already spent in the legal battle 300,000 pounds of public money: but it is clear that the value of Mountbatten’s memoirs is considered invaluable.