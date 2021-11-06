from infections to hospitalizations, that’s why

Italy remains all in the white zone but as it is there contagion situation? The Italian RT is back above 1 (at 1.15). In the North-East (three regions) cases are on the rise and the color scheme (yellow, orange, red) could return to mark daily life. It is necessary to look at the beds occupied in the ordinary wards and in intensive care. To orientate on what will happen in the coming weeks, it is also necessary to look at another, important parameter: the percentage of vaccinated against the Covid which represents the true anti-epidemic shield. The graph shows the levels of ICU admissions in the months we have left behind: as the vaccination campaign progressed, they decreased. A year ago, in November, when the vaccine administration had not started, the situation was very critical.

According to the map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc), only Val d’Aosta, Piedmont, Lombardy, Sardinia, Molise and Basilicata are at a low incidence of infections.

Covid, fourth wave in Europe. Ema: «Worrying situation». In Italy the North-East weighs

How do you enter the yellow zone?

It passes from the white area to the yellow zone when the weekly incidence of new cases exceeds 50 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, when the employment rate in the medical area is over 15%, and the employment rate in intensive care goes above 10%. In the yellow area, the mask should also be worn outdoors.

Where has the incidence increased? In 13 regions. Friuli Venezia Giulia 139.6), Bolzano (189.1), Veneto (75.3), Trento (63), Campania (66.2), Lazio (63), Emilia Romagna (56.1), Calabria (52 , 5), Liguria (52.1), Sicily (51.7), Umbria (51.4), Tuscany (57.7), Marche (50.02).

The regions that risk

Friuli Venezia Giulia: in the space of three weeks the region has seen a doubling of the incidence of new positive cases. 51, 96 and finally 139 new infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. The latter figure stands out in the latest ISS monitoring. The saturation levels of the hospitals are these: 9% of intensive care occupancy and 8% of the ordinary wards. The proximity to Slovenia, a country that has a low percentage of vaccinated people, does not help and therefore cross-border mobility can represent an additional reason for risk.

The graph below shows how much the Friulian situation differs from the national average.

Bolzano: in the autonomous province the incidence is 189 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. But above all: a quarter of the population felt they did not have to protect themselves with the vaccine. This allows the virus to take root more and better. Furthermore, from the data transmitted to the Higher Institute of Health, it is noted that the employment of hospital wards in the non-critical area is equal to 11.6%, while intensive care units are occupied at 3.8% (data still under control compared to the 10% threshold).

Veneto: the incidence is higher than the national average (75.3 per 100 thousand inhabitants) but the hospital wards appear to be under control. 3.1% the occupancy rate of the ordinary wards and 3.9% the occupancy rate of resuscitations. The proximity to Austria and Friuli Venezia Giulia, however, induces the president Luca Zaia to appeal to prudence: «The Veneto remains white but it is not something written in stone. If we continue like this, some color changes could happen in a few weeks. Why throw away the work of months to eat chestnuts in the square? ».

Calabria, the only “red” region, north-west in green, Abruzzo and Sardinia: the Covid map of the ECDC

In the south Calabria worries

In Calabria there is a shortage in hospitals. It has an incidence of 52 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants but a health system that goes under pressure easily. And in fact 10.2% of the beds in the non-critical area are occupied: this is enough to set off an alarm bell if you think that the guard level is 15% and that the numbers are increasing. Intensive care, on the other hand, is 4.7% saturated and the figure is worsening (the threshold is 10%).

In the graph below, the data collection in Calabria as of November 5, 2021

In Sicily 9% of the hospital beds in the non-critical area are occupied. In Campania, 7% of the same beds are occupied. Same figure for Basilicata which, however, has empty ICUs.