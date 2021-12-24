from Inter to Juventus, from Rome to Lazio up to the race to save. The moves and names for January

With the break in the championship, the transfer market finally comes alive. Here are the needs of the big players and the teams involved in the salvation struggle.

INTER – Scamacca And Frattesi for the summer, waiting for a shot ready in midfield. But as long as Vecino comes out. Inter remain vigilant on the transfer market with an eye always attentive to possible opportunities. Nandez? The contacts between the parties remain, even if at the moment there are no significant accelerations or closures on the horizon. The Uruguayan, as we know, wants to leave Sardinia to wear the jersey of a big player. The arrival of a reinforcement in attack is instead linked to the possible farewell of Sanchez.

MILAN – Priority to a defender. With a name, very difficult, circled in red: Botman. The Dutchman costs too much and for this reason the Milanese have also made contact with Bremer (Turin) and Omeragic (Zurich). Eye also to Acerbi: he is at the center of a controversy with the fans. An attempt is possible to anticipate Adli’s arrival.

NAPLES – The exit of Manolas forces the Neapolitans to quickly hire a reinforcement in defense. On the notebook Cats (Frosinone), Omeragic (Zurich), Szalai (Fenerbahce), Uduokhai (Ausburg). The goal is to include a skilled player also in the right lane, for a 6-7 million loan and redemption operation. Spalletti also wants a left-back: offered Reinildo del Lille, in case of exit of Ghoulam. In the meantime, rumors about some friction between Mertens and Spalletti intensify. The Belgian, illustrious absentee in yesterday’s match, was excluded for “Technical choice”.

JUVENTUS – Waiting for the renewal of Dybala, at Juve’s house the case takes center stage De Ligt. The agent of the Juventus center, Mino Raiola, spoke of a possible sale abroad, admitting in fact Chelsea’s interest. Who, given the emergency in defense, is looking for a young and reliable player. For January, the main objective remains to deprive himself of Ramsey, with the director of the game Cherubini willing to pay part of the player’s high salary. Newcastle remains one of the most interested clubs at the moment, but the negotiation is not easy. Kulusevski’s situation must also be monitored: he is in Arsenal’s sights. While Icardi never goes out of fashion …

ROME – A right back and a midfielder for Mourinho: two old goals are long gone, very difficult Dalot, Zakaria completely gone. Halfway through the pitch big maneuvers for Grillitsch, now we need to accelerate with Hoffenheim. Also watch out for Hector Herrera. On the right wing two warmer slopes: Henrichs of Leipzig e Pedersen of Feyenoord.

FIORENTINA – Having taken Ikoné, from today in Florence, the attention of the fans remains focused on Vlahovic’s future. Oriented to leave Florence in the summer, the Serbian is very popular in the Premier League, but before delving into the moves of the English clubs he expects new signals from Juventus, which is confirmed as his priority. But the patron Commisso makes no discounts: he wants 70 million euros without compensation.

LAZIO – Sarri expect a left back and a deputy Property. On the band the option is Farmhouse of Verona. The biancoceleste club is also following the situation of Kurzawa who has no space at PSG but wants to play: the 4 million salary, however, can represent a problem. In attack, Muriqi’s rejection is now evident. Lasagna prices have risen after Erik Botheim’s official announcement at Krasnodar. Relations between the two clubs are excellent, but the future of the ’92 class is linked to that of Kalinic. A farewell from the latter would in fact prevent Lasagna from leaving in this transfer market session.

GENOA – The rossoblu will be among the protagonists of this session. Sheva wants ready and expert grafts, like Pjanic. But the first denials of the Bosnian came from Turkey, under the Besiktas.

CAGLIARI – Really critical situation for the Sardinians. A possible revolution is on the way. Some big players will leave to encourage the entry of at least two defenders, loudly requested by the coach Mazzarri.