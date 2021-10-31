From interconnection to metaverse: Mark Zuckerberg changes his name to Facebook… and presents the future

from Massimiliano Tripodo

Facebook changes its name, at least on a corporate level. The announcement during ‘Connect 2021 ′, an annual conference held by the founder Mark Zuckerberg. Facebook inc, therefore, becomes “Meta platforms Inc.”.

The proposed new platform will be based on the metaverse, a dimension through which it intends to unify today’s form of socialization, halfway between virtual and real, in a single, new form of hybrid life. An immersive experience that would allow you to be together with distant people and, at the same time, to have experiences not possible in the world governed by physical laws.

The higher than ever ambitions of the new Meta Platforms Inc. can already be seen from the logo which is very reminiscent of the symbol of infinity.

Timing is record-breaking. With the Covid-19 pandemic, in fact, the attention for connectivity, sustainability and smart working has grown dramatically.

Meta, from the Greek “μετά” (meta), means “beyond”. And it is beyond physical barriers, but also of imagination, that Mark Zuckerberg’s new platform wants to push itself.

In order to achieve the more than ambitious goal, the US tycoon announced that 10,000 jobs will soon be offered in Europe.

Zuckerberg, at the end of the conference, focused on the protection of privacy, which in recent years has led to many criticisms of Facebook Inc. For the rest it was a journey into the future.

It’s only been 3 years since, in 2018, Steven Spielberg told the virtual adventures of Wade (Tye Sheridan) in Ready Player One. Today, with the announcement of the Metaverse, that dystopian future in which many escape from the problems of the real world, looking for at least virtual happiness, does not seem so far away.

But, between the hypothesis of baths in a sea of ​​pixels and virtual kisses, a big question remains: what is the metaverse?

It has been heard that it will replace the internet, some say that Smart working will know a new frontier, others, however, venture the hypothesis that it will represent the new virtual world in which we will all live.

The greatest difficulty in understanding the metaverse is that it does not yet exist.

In an attempt to understand what we are actually talking about, let’s start with the term.

In 1992 Neal Stephenson coined the term in his work Snow Crash: there, the metaverse was a virtual 3D world inhabited by the avatars of real people. In the following decades, the term was repeatedly taken up, including by Ernst Cline when, in 2011, he wrote Ready Player One, the novel of the same name from which Spielberg’s film was inspired.

Since the inception of the term, digital industry figures have taken it up to refer mainly to:

Virtual reality with 3D graphics and custom avatars;

Activities that overlap with old web services and / or real-world activities;

Support for users who intend to create virtual spaces and objects;

Links with distant economies for people to profit from virtual goods.

In practice, the current non-existence of the metaverse and the inability to define it clearly make it an aspirational term for a digital future that seems much more closely connected to our real bodies and lives.

A future that, with the strong and concrete commitment declared by Mark Zuckerberg, could be much closer than the 2045 in which Ready Player One is set.