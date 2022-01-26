From Intesa 15 million to Bianchi to build the new headquarters: it will be built in Treviglio

Of these, 5 million euros will be aimed at the purchase of the Treviglio area where the production center will be built, and 10 million will contribute to the construction of a new production facility characterized by technologically advanced production lines, autonomy in terms of energy and from the creation of new jobs. “The new Bianchi headquarters will extend over an area of ​​30 thousand square meters, of which over 17 thousand will be destined for production, as part of a wider project of renewal and enhancement of Made in Italy. – says Fabrizio Scalzotto, CEO of Bianchi – Centrale is in Bianchi’s vision and strategy, the launch of a “reshoring” process which, thanks also to the support and collaboration of Intesa Sanpaolo, will bring back to Italy technical and production skills that in recent decades they had found headquarters outside of Europe “.

“The operation with Bianchi, historic and representative example of Made in Italy in the world – says Tito Nocentini, Lombardy North Intesa Sanpaolo regional director – confirms Intesa Sanpaolo’s commitment to redefine the strategies of SMEs in an innovative key, ensuring financial support for investments with a strong value in terms of sustainability from an environmental, social and corporate governance point of view, in line with the initiatives of the NRP. This support is in addition to the over 700 million euros disbursed to date to Lombard SMEs that aspire to improve their competitiveness on national and international markets through the indispensable path of development and efficiency of technological processes, reduction of environmental emissions and the enhancement of human capital “. With this operation – says Enrica Delgrosso, Mid Corporate North-West manager of Sace – our commitment continues to support projects for the Italian ecological transition ».