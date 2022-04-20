from intestinal disturbances to fever, the April flick of the tail

Thanks to a very late spring season, the flu has overcome the usual winter period, presenting itself, with rather strong symptoms, even in April. “There is a blow to the tail of the flu which, although it has exceeded its peak in the past few days, still makes itself felt above all with gastrointestinal forms, therefore fever, stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhea. We report a + 10-20% of cases this month ». So at Adnkronos Salute the national secretary of the Federation of family doctors (Fimmg), Silvestro Scotti, takes stock of the flu season and the Covid emergency.

The return of the flu

“We lived almost two years without the flu, we wore the mask outdoors and indoors, then it came back strongly this year and it affected young people a lot, the category that does not have the seasonal vaccine – recalls Scotti -. ‘year has established itself on high levels of infections even if without peaks ». According to Scotti, on the “tail blow” of the flu also weighs “the arrival of a spring in conditions of strong temperature variations”. The most affected were “the young and also the elderly who chose not to get the flu shot.”

The data

With the 272,900 cases recorded in the last week by the InfluNet surveillance system of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, 5.9 million Italians have already been put to bed in the current season, almost 300,000 more than in 2019-2020, the last year before the pandemic. The season had an anomalous trend, with two peaks. One in the last week of the year, driven by respiratory viruses other than those strictly flu like syncytial one, and a second at the end of March in which high rates of influenza viruses were recorded, with a percentage higher than 34% of the samples analyzed by InfluNet laboratories in the week between 21 and 27 March. Overall, from the beginning of the season to date, out of a total of 11,236 samples collected by the various laboratories, 1,491 (13.2%) tested positive for the influenza virus. No flu virus had been isolated last season. As regards the latest ISS survey, in the week from 4 to 10 April 2022 the incidence stood at 4.61 cases per thousand inhabitants. The sharpest decline was observed in children under the age of 5, in which the incidence went from 18.01 cases per thousand to 14.80. In the 5-14 year range it is 6.99 cases per thousand (compared to 8.84 per thousand last week), in the 15-64 it is equal to 4.06 cases per thousand (compared to 4.91), in the over-65 is 1.97 cases per thousand (compared to 2.26). Among the Regions, there has been a collapse of cases in Campania, where in a week the incidence has gone from 13 cases per thousand to 4.11. Strong decline also in Umbria (from 13.37 to 6.89) and Marche (from 12.53 to 9.30). In contrast, however, the autonomous province of Trento (from 2.60 to 5.67 cases per thousand), Puglia (from 4.77 to 5.85) and Friuli Venezia Giulia (from 5.71 to 6.81 ). The circulation of influenza viruses also decreased from 33.3% of the samples analyzed last week to the current 24.8%.