From Invitalia to Snam and Sace, 350 armchairs are about to expire

The board of directors led by Paolo expires at Italgas roosterformerly CEO of Acea and of Great Stationsin which it was wanted by private partners Caltagirone, Benetton And Pirelli, which had 40% of the real estate of the FS. The spotlight is on Fincantierithe group that is growing in the defense industry by clashing with Leonardo, formerly of Finmeccanica. Joseph Bono, the longest-serving public top manager in office, has been at the helm of the company since 29 April 2002, when Pier Francesco Guarguaglini took his place at Finmeccanica. Born in Pizzoni (Vibo Valenzia) in 1944, Bono will turn 78 on 23 March. He does not intend to step aside for personal reasons.

The game is on. There is also the hypothesis that Bono could be president, a position occupied by Ambassador Giampiero Massoloformer director of Dis (secret services), who was appointed president of the promoting committee of Rome Expo 2030. The chair of CEO is disputed by two managers hired by Bono in Fincantieri, the CEO Fabio Gaul (former Capitalia, former Bnl, former CEO of Cdp) and the director of the military ships division, Giuseppe Giordo, defense industry expert. The decision is up to Dario Scannapiecothe new CEO of the parent company Cdpwanted by Draghi in place of Fabrizio Palermowho remained on the Fincantieri board of directors.

From Sace to INPS passing through the Fs

The board of directors of Sace, a company that is passing from Cdp directly to Mef. On January 19, the president, the Dalemian lawyer Rodolfo, resigned Error. The board of directors has already designated Mario as successor Round, member of the community of Sant’Egidio, former undersecretary and former deputy foreign minister, not elected to politics in 2013 with the Monti list. But with the assembly the whole council, of nine members, including the former senator Pd Roberto, must be appointed Cociancichtouched (not investigated) by the investigation for the traffic of flu concerning the shipowner Vincenzo Honored and Beppe Cricket. The board of directors also expires Simestpresident, former ambassador to Qatar Pasquale Salzano (he is also president of the Cdp Foundation), to Mauro Alfonso.

The new board of directors of Sport and Health, the Spa that manages public funds for Italian sport, formerly Coni Servizi. The president and CEO is Vito Cozzoliappointed at the beginning of 2020 on the recommendation of Minister Vincenzo Spadafora (M5S) in place of Rocco Sabelliwho had been chosen by the League with Giancarlo Giorgetti. Former parliamentary official, Cozzoli was head of cabinet at the Ministry of Ministers Federica do you drive in the Renzi government and the Cinquestelle Luigi Di Maio and Stefano Patuanelli with Conte.

The boards of 26 companies controlled by the Fs where Luigi reigns Ferraris (chosen as CEO by the Draghi government in place of Gianfranco Baptists) and seven by the CDP, including Ansaldo Energialed by Giuseppe Marinewith Giuseppe Paws president.