From Iron Man to the X-Men, who will be in the new Doctor Strange movie

If in Spider-Man: No Way Home the multiverse first made a foray into a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie with some major returns and cameos, with Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness Marvel Studios seem to want to go a step further, sending the protagonist – played by Benedict Cumberbatch – around various alternate universes.

In fact, in the Spider-Man movie we saw the return of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, the two actors who played Peter Parker before Tom Holland, as well as Matt Murdock played by Charlie Cox. A door has been opened, and by now the idea of ​​seeing cameos of defunct super heroes and franchise actors – from 20th Century Fox, Sony Pictures or Netflix movies and TV series – is not only possible, but also very probable. .

And the choices, for the film directed by Sam Raimi, are really many. It is no coincidence that speculations on possible cameos are chasing each other in a really incessant way in the accounts of cinema rumors and paparazzi on social networks. Some (a few) seem a little more reliable than others, but nearly all of them are fascinating and worth reporting.

Daniel Richtman – who calls himself a “Twitter influencer” and is very active online with his gossip about cinema – for example he pointed out that James McAvoy And Sophie Turner, interpreters of respectively Charles Xavier / Professor X And Jean Gray / Fenice in the most recent X-Men movies, they have been spotted out and about with very distinctive looks of their characters: him with his hair completely shaved, she dyed red. According to other sources, Xavier’s character would actually be featured in the film, but played by Patrick Stewart as in the early X-Men movies and in Logan.

Next, the Big Screen Leaks account he reported to have received news that Marvel Studios would be contacting Ben Affleck to put on the shoes again Matt Murdock / Daredevil, worn for the first and only time in the 2003 film directed by Mark Steven Johnson. Apparently, the actor’s agents would also have received a preliminary draft of the contract, but the outcome of the deal is not yet known.

The same account has instead defined as groundless the possibilities that in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness also appear Tom Cruise to interpret an alternate version of Tony Stark / Iron Man. The rumors had been circulating online in recent weeks, even accompanied by an alleged photo from the set depicting the actor wearing the gear for motion capture. As revealed by himself a while ago, Cruise was in contention (“but not so close”) for the role of Tony Stark in the first Iron Man, before the choice fell on Robert Downey Jr.

After the appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he might have got a taste for it Tobey Maguire, whose presence in the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man it is not impossible even in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. Mariana Torres, official Portuguese voice actress of Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch – co-star of the film – published an Instagram story in the company of Manolo Rey, who is instead Maguire’s own voice actor and who in the image wears a t-shirt with the three Spider-Man, with the caption that reads “good things are coming”.

To this list, in the last few days it has also been added John Krasinski (At Quiet Place), which rumors (and fans too) want as new Mr. Fantastic ahead of the Fantastic Four debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the film directed by Jon Watts. The American site Inverse even broadens the spectrum, assuming the presence in the film of Illuminati, a group that in the comics has acted for years in the shadows to pull the strings of the Marvel Universe and which was composed by Namor the Sub-Mariner And Black arrow of the Inhumans, as well as from the aforementioned Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Professor X and Mr. Fantastic.

A little older is instead the rumor that the film will make its first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe of Ghost Rider, here even with a hint of plot: “Ghost Rider will be freed from some spiritual prison in the course of confusion.” The character had already appeared in two films – played by Nicholas Cage and in the TV series Agents of SHIELD, with the face of actor Gabriel Luna, but Inverse reports that in this case it would be a recast.

About Inverse, the site lists all the other possible cameos feared in recent months as unlikely: Tempesta (Halle Berry), Magneto (Ian McKellen), Ciclope (James Marsden), Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffudd), Punisher ( Thomas Jane) and Hulk (Edward Norton). The latter in particular would be rather sensational, considering the bad relations between the actor and Marvel Studios born during the filming of The Incredible Hulk of 2008 (so much so that the role of Bruce Banner was then entrusted to Mark Ruffalo).

On the other hand, among the most probable cameos – if only because they are characters that have already appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in one way or another – are those of Loki (Tom Hiddleston), of its variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) and Mobius (Owen Wilson) from the tv series Loki and especially Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), the Peggy Carter version of Captain America protagonist of the animated series What If…?, which could make its first appearance here in flesh and blood.

Whether it’s speculation or not, there will for sure be some surprises to expect from Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, the next film of the Marel Cinematic Universe, whose release in Italian cinemas is currently scheduled for May 4th. Directed by Sam Raimi (returning to a cinecomics after the 2000s Spider-Man trilogy), the film will star Benedict Cumberbatch (Stephen Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Karl Mordo) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez). Here is the first teaser trailer.

