From Isabelle Huppert to Kim Kardashian, the Balenciaga campaign shows the homes of the stars

The palaces of Paris give way to important facades that are about to be carpeted around the world with well-known faces and trendy collections. From February 1st, in fact, Balenciaga releases a new phase of its campaign in several episodes, which will not cease to amaze fans of the brand throughout the entire season. Photographed by Stef Mitchell, some friends of the maison directed by Demna (signed by the creative Demna Gvasalia) are immortalized in different locations but familiar to them: the places where they live and work.

Isabelle Huppert

Kim Kardashian

The French actress Isabelle Huppert poses on the extra chic background of her Parisian apartment while the interior that can be glimpsed in the shots starring Kim Kardashian are those of his luxurious Californian home, in Calabasas. In addition to celebrities, they also include Justin Bieber from his Los Angeles studio and the Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene models, a central role is clearly played by the collections ready-to-wear worn by testimonials, from Hourglass and Cagole bags to the highly desired Triple S, Track and Defender sneakers.

Pantaleggings are paired with oversized t-shirts and hoodies, all complemented by earrings with logo, small or large, and impenetrable dark sunglasses, pointed boots and spotted coats. There is no shortage of Balenciaga creations that have gone viral on the Net, sometimes for fashion and others for questionability. One example above all, the sock bootie, the sandals with a spool heel and sock incorporated into the feet of Kim Kardashian, in the total black look with a fluo bag, on the white sofa of her star outfit.