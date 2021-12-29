From Israel the doubt about the fourth dose: “Because it weakens immunity”

Israel, a real vanguard in anti-Covid vaccination campaigns, is beginning to administer the fourth dose of medicine to certain categories of subjects, but from the doctors of the Jewish state comes a strong warning about the risks of the additional booster. According to the white coats, the fourth recall would have dangerous consequences for health and, consequently, the government of Jerusalem, determined to contain the advance of the Omicron variant with yet another national immunization campaign, would be acting recklessly and dangerous.

In particular, some members of the government’s scientific advisory committee have recently expressed strong doubts about yet another vaccination. The group of experts advising the Israeli executive, while acknowledging that the potential benefits of the booster outweigh the risks, nevertheless attested that the latter would cause a not negligible “ fatigue “of the immune system. According to experts, an excess of vaccinations, fatiguing the human organism, would significantly weaken its ability to counter Covid attacks. The paradoxical consequence of the additional booster would consequently be that of” weaken immunity “of the vaccinated.

The concerns and calls for prudence raised by the scientific committee regarding the fourth dose were then summarized in the recent statement by Professor Dror Mevorach, who heads the coronavirus department at Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem: “ Just because we did the third dose doesn’t mean there should be a fourth dose without any scientific basis “. Hagai Levine, epidemiologist and president of the Israeli Association of Public Health Doctors, also gave a hand to the white coats that call for caution: “I respect the opinion of those who say prevention is better than cure and there is no problem in being prepared. But before making a fourth injection, it is preferable wait for science “. Moreover, the same luminaries denounce, not even the effect of the fourth dose of the anti Covid vaccine against the Omicron variant is known.

In addition to expressing fears that a fourth dose of the vaccine in less than a year could actually strain the body and thus weaken immunity, the experts in question also accused the Israeli government of not making the most of the alternative options to the additional booster, how to commit with greater determination to administer the third dose to those thousands of citizens who have not yet been vaccinated.