From Ita Airways to Portuguese Tap, here are the airlines in Lufthansa’s sights

Lufthansa and consolidation in Europe

Now that it has paid off all debts with the state, Lufthansa can start shopping among small and medium-sized airlines in Europe. Italy included. The German giant has repaid the last tranche of the 3.8 billion lent by the government in advance (out of the 9 billion expected), has earned the public coffers about 700 million euro on the shares it holds and in about six months it can become the protagonist of the risk of continental skies with a consolidation process that experts take for granted, even if the company aims to strengthen itself first. But if Ita Airways is seen as the first objective of the group – which also includes Swiss, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, Brussels Airlines and the Italian Air Dolomiti – the Italian airline that took over from Alitalia in mid-October, owes it play with at least four other European suitors with different strengths. Net of the two possible main prey. Here are the files opened on the desk by the CEO Carsten Spohr with the possible options. With one certainty: Lufthansa will not be able to take all airlines.

