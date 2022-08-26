From Italy, Georgina Rodríguez raises the temperature in a minidress

Georgina Rodriguez She is one of the most influential international models, so she sets a trend wherever she goes. Recently she has shared photos in the sanctuary of the Virgin of Fátima, in Portugal. From there she brought out her most religious side and her desire to turn to the highest spheres in search of vital guidance.

For your mystical visit, Georgina She wore a tight white dress that reached a little above the knee, a Chanel scarf that covered her head, a matching bag and blue flip-flops. Without a doubt, as she herself has told, her life changed the day she met Cristiano Ronaldo. In her Netflix documentary “I am Georgina” she makes it more than clear.

Related news

For his part, the Portuguese star has been in the news these days for trying to buy a golf course near his mansion since he has a huge house in Quinta da Marinha that is valued at more than USD 20 million but his work is not yet finished. . For this reason, Christian plans to demolish it to have more better view and more privacy.

Source: Instagram @georginagio

In the last hours, Georgina shared a photo shoot from Sardinia, the large Italian island in the Mediterranean Sea. The model wore a tight salmon-colored minidress from a renowned sports brand, also used by influential personalities such as Michelle Salas and Shannon de Lima. She also accompanied her look with white sneakers and a ponytail in her hair.

Source: Instagram @georginagio

The Instagram post exceeded 750,000 likes and 2,600 comments. “BEAUTIFUL you are” commented her sister Ivana Rodríguez. “Piboner!!!”, “I love you” and “cool” were some messages that the couple received from Cristiano Ronaldo by his fans of the little camera network.