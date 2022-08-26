Entertainment

From Italy, Georgina Rodríguez raises the temperature in a minidress

Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Georgina Rodriguez She is one of the most influential international models, so she sets a trend wherever she goes. Recently she has shared photos in the sanctuary of the Virgin of Fátima, in Portugal. From there she brought out her most religious side and her desire to turn to the highest spheres in search of vital guidance.

For your mystical visit, Georgina She wore a tight white dress that reached a little above the knee, a Chanel scarf that covered her head, a matching bag and blue flip-flops. Without a doubt, as she herself has told, her life changed the day she met Cristiano Ronaldo. In her Netflix documentary “I am Georgina” she makes it more than clear.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James11 mins ago
0 14 1 minute read

Related Articles

Kim Kardashian: Pete Davidson is trying to recover from their separation!

55 seconds ago

Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest star whim

12 mins ago

Selena Gómez and Cole Sprouse: the time she confessed to being in love with the actor and kissed her brother Dylan Sprouse | What was Selena Gomez’s first kiss | Hollywood | Instagram eint | Famous

22 mins ago

Can’t miss on Netflix

23 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button