From J. Cole to Katy Perry, the best international releases

Arriving in mid-May, we can already safely consider this month among the most prolific of 2021. Today alone, some projects were released that will remain in our headphones for several years. It could not be otherwise, if on the same Friday they publish names of the caliber of J. Cole And Jorja Smith. It is then impossible to ignore the new singles of Katy Perry And Olivia Rodrigo. There are many excellent exclusions among the five releases that you will find below – think of the Migos, the trio Garrix-Bono-The Edge or Nicki Minaj – but it is the price to pay for so much choice.

Five cross-border exits

J. Cole

Let’s start with the album of the day, The Off-Season from J. Cole. Three years on KOD, the rapper – in the elite of the US game – returns with a solo project, one of the most anticipated ever. Inside, between one lyric masterclass and another, featuring Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Morray and Bas. If one of the albums by Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z or Kanye were to be released in 2021, the challenge between eligible goat would have served.

Olivia Rodrigo

Let’s move on to the new song by Olivia Rodrigo, which will give a hard time to other releases in the various rankings over the next week. The star of Drivers License she came back with good 4 u, which further paves the way for his debut album scheduled for next Friday.

Katy Perry

Among the cartel releases of this rich man release friday figure also Katy Perry. The singer of California Girl published Electric, celebratory piece made for 25 years of Pokémon. It is no coincidence that we find it in the official clip with the beloved Pikachu.

Jorja Smith

New project also for Jorja Smith, who released the eight tracks of Be Right Back. Anticipated by the songs Addicted (out in March ’21) e Gone (released on April 19), however, it is not to be considered the actual sequel to the popular one Lost & Found, by Jorja’s own admission. But the fans thank you anyway.

KHEA, Maria Becerra

We close today’s review of international releases with an all-Argentine collaboration that will appeal to fans of the dembow. Khea And Maria Becerra they joined forces in melancholy Te Necesito, also accompanied by an official video clip.