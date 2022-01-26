from J-Lo to Natalie Portman

Die-hard celebrity fans – singers, actors, artists, and so on – have always wondered what their real-life favorites are like. There are those who find out by reading interviews, those who do not miss one of the stories in which the characters in question sometimes share some of the most intimate moments of their life. But even the most exciting stories are always studied and can convey a filtered and unnatural image.

To reveal some secrets we thought a man who put some videos on TikTok in which he says he was a waiter in a restaurant where many VIPs used to go. Now that he has apparently stopped working, he has decided to spread some curiosities, and his footage of him quickly went viral.

@ulyandernesto Reply to @ulyandernesto ♬ Elevator Music – Bohoman

Like the time when – says the Mirror – he served Lisa Kudrow, actress of “Friends”: when he asked her what she started to toast with, she replied that she only wanted some Valium. And he, impeccable, as if he were talking about a fine wine: “Oh I’m so sorry, we’ve finished it”.

And then it was the turn of Jeremy Piven, star of “Entourage”: “In my nine years of service – says the former waiter – no one has ever looked at me as if he wanted to kill me more than this boy. I made a joke but did not appreciate “. But in the comments, many people who casually met the star reported that she is generally not very sociable.

Among the many clients, also the actress Natalie Portman: “I had just started the shift when I heard that Natalie Portman had arrived. She gets up, looks at me, and I look at her. She smiles at me, I smile at her. She came towards me. me, she stopped right in front of me, she walked over, I walked over … and then my colleague Meghan comes in, asks her if she needs help, and she just wanted to know where the toilet was. “

Among other customers, the legendary Jennifer Lopez, “flawless in every sense”.