From Jack Nicholson to Barry Keoghan: Who has been the best Joker? | Films

Irais M.

Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar playing the villain.

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

Barry Keoghan is the actor who has most recently played the Joker on the big screen. This character has become quite a challenge since Jack Nicholson brought him to life in the late ’80s, since it set the tone to get out of the mold of the typical comic book villains.

Heath Ledger, Joaquin Phoenix and Jared Leto they have also personified it in cinema, here we return to the work of the actors.

Jack Nicholson

Batman (Tim Burton, 1989)

Advertising

Jack Nicholson surprised with the first interpretation of Joker since Cesar Romero portrayed him in a 1960s series. We could well say that the actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in the film, was responsible for setting the bar high regarding the personification of the character of DC.

Nicholson, who reused as Joker that expressive talent of The glow, was scheduled to play the villain again in the superhero film series. Unfortunately, after batman and robin (1997) study canceled batman unchained and we never saw him in character again.

Heather Ledger

Dark Knight (Christopher Nolan, 2008)

Advertising

version of Heath Ledger of the villain was so masterful that the actor won an Oscar, lsadly posthumous. After his death, there were reports that he was preparing to play Joker as guilty of the bad mental state that led him to overdose.

Although there is no proof of this, it did give a certain mysticism to the film, very much in the style of The Raven.

Jared Leto

suicide squad (David Yesterday, 2016) and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (Zack Snyder, 2021)

Advertising

There is no doubt that Jared Leto has great talent, but he had to play the character in a satire facet that we did not expect, just when the DCEU was not what it is today and after Heath Ledger. They didn’t just remove it. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justicebut even their participation in suicide squad was limited to the character’s relationship with Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), so this has made her performance not so representative.

Nevertheless, Leto has built his figure as a method actor while preparing for his characters, which has caused a certain morbidity around his Joker. due to the pranks he played on his setmates. A sequel focused on his portrayal of the villain is currently in the works, with which he will surely vindicate himself.

joaquin phoenix

joker (Todd Phillips, 2019)

Advertising

In a brief hiatus from the DC Extended Universe, this film came to reinvigorate faith in the character. With his interpretation, Joaquin Phoenix won an Oscar, went beyond what we would expect regarding a comic book villain and told the story of the origin of Joker.

Just the psychological thriller we needed.

Barry Keoghan

batman (Matt Reeves, 2022)

Advertising

The presence of Joker was kept practically secret until the premiere of batman. Although we actually only see him as one of the Arkham interns, Reeves confirmed that the laugh we hear from him is Joker’s.

Besides, loose ends were left to think that the character could return in a more advanced version in the sequel to the film, while Barry Keoghan demonstrated who is one of the most promising young talents.

What has been your favorite Joker so far? It is worth putting the actors who have played the villain on the small screen or lent their voice to animated series.