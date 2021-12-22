From January 2022, bitcoins will also be bought at the supermarket

Everyone will be able to buy bitcoin with the same ease with which you buy groceries at the supermarket. In fact, thanks to BitCard, born from the collaboration of Epipoli (Fintech Italia Group) and Bitcoin Solution, anyone will be able to buy the queen of cryptocurrencies directly at supermarket, in tobacconists and newsstands. It is a card in the formats of 100 euros and 250 euros that must be converted directly online into crypto.

With BitCard, buying bitcoins is as simple as buying water

The initiative was born from the partnership between Epipolis of the Italian Fintech group, leader in prepaid cards and engagement systems, e Bitcoin Solution, a successful US tech company. The idea is truly innovative and aims to make access to cryptocurrencies much more practical, simple and immediate. An idea that could prove to be successful, a bit like the Crypto Smart Market and its Gift Cards. In this case, however, you can really buy the queen of cryptocurrencies in two denominations: one of 100 euros and the other of 250 euros. An official note regarding the novelty explains this solution in detail:

The innovative BitCard platform pushes the boundaries of the cryptocurrency sector, making it accessible to millions of consumers, through a new, safe, integrated and easy-to-use solution for buying and redeeming bitcoins.

The BitCard will be available in over 50,000 points of sale from January 2022. I bitcoin they can thus be purchased in the Epipoli network also in Italy. In addition to our country, France, Greece, Portugal, Spain and the United Kingdom are also included. The purchase method includes cash, debit cards, credit cards and other payment methods. In addition, BitCards can also be purchased conveniently online.

The new BitCards are already available on the official website of Epipolis and can be purchased immediately. Once the preferred denomination has been chosen, those euros will need to be converted into bitcoin through the website www.mybitcards.com.