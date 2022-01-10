From January 2022 come the increases in the prices of electricity and gas

We had been denouncing it for some time: a real s is on its waytangata regarding the prices of electricity and gas in the next quarter. L’ARERA (the sector’s regulatory authority) has in fact communicated the updates to the tariffs in force in the first quarter of 2022 (1 January – 31 March) in which record increases are recorded + 55% for electricity And + 41.8% for gas.

A real drain on the consumers, especially as regards gas, given that the first quarter of the year is the coldest one and in which a large part of gas consumption for heating is concentrated.

In the meantime, let’s remember what are the general characteristics of these variations:

are related to “Typical family” as defined by ARERA, i.e. for those who have an electricity and / or gas contract in the protection market with average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year with a committed power of 3 kW and, for gas, 1,400 standard cubic meters per year;

as defined by ARERA, i.e. for those who have an electricity and / or gas contract in the with average electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh per year with a committed power of 3 kW and, for gas, 1,400 standard cubic meters per year; however, they will affect all new contracts signed in free market henceforth, since they concern the stock exchange price of electricity and gas, that is, of the raw material, on the basis of which the offers on the market and also those already subscribed at an indexed price are defined.

THE REASONS FOR THE INCREASES

We had already talked about the reasons for this increase in this article (https://www.consumatori.it/energia/luce-gas-previsti-aumenti-prossime-bollette/) and are mainly the strong growth in the prices of the main raw material energy that, like Italy, we use for our internal electricity production: gas, and the increase in the price of CO2 emission quotas.

ARERA itself explains that: “In particular, the spot price of natural gas at the TTF (the European reference market for natural gas) increased, from January to December of this year, by almost 500% (from 21 to 120 € / MWh in average values monthly); in the same period, the price of CO2 more than doubled (from 33 to 79 € / tCO2) ” as we can easily see in this graph:

Source Investing.com

The exponential increase in the price of gas immediately spilled over to the value of the PUN (Single National Price), that is the price of wholesale electricity, regarding this ARERA specifies: “The marked growth in fuel and CO2 costs was therefore reflected in the price of wholesale electricity (PUN) which, in the same period, increased by almost 400% (from 61 to 288 € / MWh in monthly average values). Similar repercussions on prices for final consumers have occurred throughout Europe “. The graph below shows the performance of the PUN as recorded by GME:

Source GME

Unfortunately, this price situation will continue for a few more months “With reference to the first quarter of 2022, forward prices recorded in December do not yet signal a turnaround, settling for natural gas around € 118 / MWh and for electricity around € 300 / MWh “.

THE INTERVENTIONS OF THE GOVERNMENT

To calm these increases, the Government intervened by allocating 3.8 billion euros. The interventions concern all domestic customers and some SMEs and, moreover, additional funds have been allocated for consumers in economic hardship who already receive the social bonus. Let’s see them in detail:

generalized interventions are: the elimination of the general system charges on the electricity bill for the next quarter and the sharp reduction on the gas bill; the reduction of the VAT rate to 5% on all gas consumption (remember that the VAT on gas is applied at 10% up to a consumption of 480 cubic meters per year to rise to 22% on the rest of consumption);

the increase for the next quarter (with coverage of approximately 912 million euros) of the share of the social bonus paid to those who are entitled to it, which should, according to the calculations of the ARERA, effectively cancel the increases.

THE COMPOSITION OF THE PRICE IN THE DETAILS

Thanks to the interventions of the Government and ARERA, the detailed composition of expenditure for the typical domestic consumer becomes very different from what we were used to seeing with a large part now made up of energy.

Breakdown of expenditure for the supply of electricity for a family served in greater protection, with 3 kW of power used and 2,700 kWh of annual consumption

Source ARERA

Expenditure composition for the supply of natural gas for a family with an annual consumption of 1,400 m³

OUR PROPOSALS TO REDUCE BILLS

Although important, however, we do not consider the interventions implemented by the Government to be sufficient as UNC. In fact, it is necessary that they not only become structural, but that action is also taken on other aspects, such as the rethinking of the end of the protection market) as we have already told in this article ( https://www.consumatori.it/energia/proposte-ridurre-bollette-luce-gas/) listing our proposals which in summary are:

remodeling and shifting of General System Charges to general taxation;

use of proceeds from CO2 auctions to reduce bills;

reduction of VAT and excise duties on gas;

use of the extra profits of energy companies accumulated in these months of high prices;

rethinking of the end of the protection market and of the role of Single Buyer.

WHAT TO DO TO SAVE

With prices that, unfortunately, will continue to remain high in the coming months, it is essential that consumers increase their awareness and take all those actions (some at no cost) to reduce their consumption by becoming more efficient and, finally, to reduce energy expenditure, as we have told in this article ( https://www.consumatori.it/energia/luce-gas-previsti-aumenti-prossime-bollette/):

Become aware and monitor consumption Learn to compare the offers on the market (even if in this period of high prices you have to be even more careful than usual) Reduce consumption with small but useful daily tricks Redevelop our homes to get to drastically and forever reduce their consumption In case of problems contact our experts that every day solve hundreds of cases related to electricity, water and gas bills.

Author: Marco Vignola

Date: January 3, 2022