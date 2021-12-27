from January 2023 fine for those who do not accept them

Card payments: starting from January 2023, the fine will be applied for merchants and professionals who do not accept them.

Make the payment with your own card it is becoming a widespread habit of all Italians. In these hours, great news has arrived from Parliament: starting from January 1, 2023 they will click in Italy the fines for shopkeepers and professionals who do not accept electronic payments. The penalties start from a minimum of 30 euros, plus the 4% of the transaction value denied. The rule was included in the decree on the Recovery fund. Let’s find out all the details about this new law.

READ ALSO >>> Campania, increase in personal income tax up to 600 euros: blow to all citizens

Card payments, the fine for those who do not accept them

L’obligation to have the pos and accepting card payments is not a new thing. In Italy there has been a law since 2014 that binds shopkeepers and professionals to equip themselves with points of sales even if there was no sanction. Yet to date the card transactions I am increased remarkably. In the first half of the 2014 Bank of Italy recorded 657 million transactions debit cards on the country’s pos; In the 2021 have risen to 1.6 billion. The amount of transactions also increased: 80 billion in the first half of 2021 compared to 40 billion in the first half of 2014.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Telegram protects you from online spoilers: a feature never seen before!

There has been a constant for years now growth of electronic payments: in the first six months of this year there was growth of 23% compared to 2020 and + 15% over the same period of 2019. According to Ivano Asaro, director of the Innovative payments observatory of the School of management of the Politecnico di Milano, the penalty of 30 euros upwards “It will make less absurd a law that has existed for 7 years now, but which did not involve any fine for those who did not respect it. In the end the consumer will have to take action when an electronic payment is refused“. Asaro, however, specified that it is likely that sanctions alone may not be enough. It would be ideal to give incentives for merchants to accept digital payments.