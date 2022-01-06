From January 4th these phones no longer work: goodbye

Goodbye BlackBerry, this time for real. Cell phones that made an era have definitively disappeared from the market after the services that allow the latest models of the “Mora” and all past versions to work, making cell phones useless, were deactivated on 4 January. After an end announced for several years, the resurrected company has now closed its doors.

Goodbye to the Blackberry, from January 4th these phones no longer work: the models

To communicate the withdrawal from the scene, at least as regards mobile phones, was the same company on its website: “We thank the many customers and partners who have remained loyal over the years and we invite you to learn more about how BlackBerry provides software. and smart security services to businesses and governments around the world “reads the published note, where the transition to the cybersecurity sector is sanctioned.

For BlackBerry OS 7.1, BlackBerry 10, BlackBerry PlayBook OS 2.1 and earlier models in fact, the legacy services needed to manage many basic telephone functions are no longer available, such as connectivity or more simply calls and sending SMS (here the hypothesis of a tax on smartphones).

The company born in Canada at the end of the 90s, had tried several times to survive the advent of the touchscreen with the birth over the decades of increasingly fierce competitors (here we wrote about the smartphone designed by Elon Musk). But the keypad and the small knob could do nothing against the iPhone revolution (here we talked about the Cupertino kit to repair smartphones).

Yet the BlackBerry in the 2000s had become the symbol of managers in suits, reliable phones used by many heads of state and powerful around the world.

Goodbye to the Blackberry, these phones no longer work since January 4th: the story

Founded in 1999, the Canadian company had reached the peak of its successes in 2013 with 85 million users and made itself recognizable compared to other mobile phones of the time for three distinctive elements:

first of all the “QWERTY” keyboard like that of a PC, which made writing long texts such as work e-mails more effective;

like that of a PC, which made writing long texts such as work e-mails more effective; the “business” tone that the company gave to the product, differently from its competitors, by allocating it to a specific target in the market;

the BlackBerry Messenger a messaging service, ancestor of Whatsapp, which made it possible to communicate securely between devices of the same brand, making it particularly suitable for business conversations.

As of 2007, the year in which the iPhone was released, BlackBerry had three billion dollars in revenue for a coverage of 50 percent of the US market and 20 percent global coverage.

In 2011, it reaches 50 million phones sold and 19 billion in revenue, but the year before it was already the overtaking of Apple began, which marked the slow decline of the Canadian company.

The breakthrough attempt takes place in 2015 when, after having ended up in the hands of the Chinese of TCL after several transfers, it switches to the Android system and offers a smartphone with and without a keyboard.

The latest relaunch in 2020 when the Texan OnwardMobility collects the spoils of the brand from Tcl and promises a phone with 5G, which, however, will never see the light.

Farewell to Blackberry, the favorite of the powerful: from Obama to Merkel

The favorite of the powerful, but also of the VIPs: from Barack Obama to Angela Merkel, from Maradona and David Beckham, in the 2000s there were many people known to have had at least once a BlackBerry.

In particular, the former president of the United States had become a lover of the BlackBerry that he sported before becoming head of the White House and then chosen by his staff because they can be customized in terms of security, but up to the abandonment. If there were no games or apps on his phone that could be hacked, Obama complained that it was “little fun“, As he confessed, and then added:“ I can’t use an iPhone for security reasons ”.