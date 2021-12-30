“From January + 55% for electricity, + 41.8% for gas”

In the first quarter of 2022, family spending will be around 823 euros and 1,560 euros In terms of final effects, the increases in bills for the first quarter of 2022 will translate for electricity into an expense for the typical family in the rolling year (between 1 April 2021 and 31 March 2022) of approximately 823 euros, with a variation of + 68% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year, corresponding to an increase of approximately 334 euros / year. Arera specifies this in the note announcing the increases. In the same period, the typical household’s expenditure for the gas bill will be approximately 1,560 euros, with a variation of + 64% compared to the equivalent 12 months of the previous year (+610 euros / year).

Codacons: “A massacre for families” The increases in electricity and gas tariffs decided by the Energy, Networks and Environment Regulatory Authority represent a massacre for the pockets of families, and bring the total sting on the pockets of consumers to reach the record figure of + 1,119 euros per family alone. for the increases in electricity and gas between 2021 and 2022. This was stated by Codacons, commenting on the tariff updates decided by the Arera. “In light of the new increases, in just 9 months gas tariffs rise by + 84.4%, while electricity grows by + 86.9%. This means that every single family finds itself spending +1,119 euros per due both to the increases recorded in 2021 and to those that will start next January 1st “, says president Carlo Rienzi.