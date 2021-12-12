From January, another sting on gas and electricity bills: “At least 800 euros more per family”

If the Draghi government does not allocate at least others 3 billion, what will come will be a difficult year for Italian families and small businesses. For the sixth consecutive quarter, in fact, the costs of bills, both gas and electricity, will increase, and this time the price increases will be very high. Record breaking. Electricity is estimated to increase between 20 and 25 percent compared to the previous three months while gas between 35 and 40 percent. It is about 800 euros in addition to family, a real sting that comes after a difficult period for the economy of our country. Second Nomisma, in the next quarter the light could increase by 17 percent while the gas of the 50 percent. Numbers in hand, it’s about 136 euros plus a family for the light, 679 for gas for a total of over 800 euros, according to the National Consumer Union. It even gets to 879 euros if the electricity bills were to reach an increase of 25 percent more. A real alarm especially in a country, ours, where many families are unable to adequately heat their apartment and where many, too many, are unable to pay their bills and where it is difficult to access the gas bonus and light also because the income threshold for joining the incentive is very low. Add to this all the other increases: from food (10 percent more this year to buy pandoro and panettone according to Codacons) with petrol.

Another 3 billion euros are needed

And how is the government doing? He has already allocated 3.8 billion, set aside in recent weeks to help especially poorer families in view of the increases over the period January-March 2022 (more precise data will be obtained at the end of the year with the updating of the rates). The executive led by Mario Draghi, therefore, will have to find others 3 billion to prevent 2022 from becoming a nightmare for Italians. The money allocated so far does not solve the problem, it risks being insufficient and does not help businesses at all. Hence the hypothesis of canceling VAT on bills; the League, on the other hand, had asked to divert some resources of citizenship income to counteract the expensive bills.

Because gas and electricity bills are increasing

But why are gas and light increasing once again? What is happening? The recovery, in the post-Covid era, led – as he explains today Republic – to a sudden rush in commodity prices. Oil, for example, has almost doubled the value of the barrel since the beginning of this year while natural gas, which is replacing coal-fired power plants worldwide, has seen its prices soar. 400 percent. In addition, the demand for raw materials to be used to heat homes and offices is expected to grow with winter. Then, fortunately, prices should begin to drop but for this we will have to wait until at least the second quarter of 2022.

Photo on the cover of the repertoire

Read also: