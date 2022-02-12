From January bitter surprise in paychecks for many employees: skip the “Renzi bonus” – Sanremonews.it

There will be a bitter surprise in the paychecks of many Italians from January 2022. For many, the 100 euro bonus has been skipped, ex bonus Renzi : the economic contribution credited directly to the pay slip, which allowed a supplementary treatment equal to 1,200 euros net per year .

In fact, the income thresholds have been changed to access the benefit.

The measure was extended, but the new rate system Irpef provided for by the Budget law has in fact reduced the total income limit necessary to obtain the supplementary treatment equal to 1,200 euros net per year to 15,000 euros.

Not a small novelty, considering that funtil December 31, 2021 it was reserved for a much wider audience: taxpayers with a total income not exceeding 28,000 euros.