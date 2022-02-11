From January bitter surprise in paychecks for many employees: skip the “Renzi bonus” – Targatocn.it

There will be a bitter surprise in the paychecks of many Italians from January 2022. For many, the 100 euro bonus, formerly the Renzi bonus, has been missed: the economic contribution credited directly to the pay slip, which allowed supplementary treatment equal to 1,200 euros net per year.

In fact, the income thresholds have been changed to access the benefit.

The measure has been extended, but the new system of personal income tax rates provided for by the Budget law has in fact reduced the total income limit necessary to obtain the supplementary treatment equal to 1,200 euros net per year to 15,000 euros. This is not a small novelty, considering that until 31 December 2021 it was reserved for a much wider audience: taxpayers with a total income not exceeding 28,000 euros.

So, who is up to it?

Employees who do not pass a annual income of 15,000 euros they will continue to receive the 100 euros in full.

For employees with an annual income between € 15,000 and € 28,000, on the other hand, the € 100 bonus will be calculated as the difference between gross tax and deductions due, but cannot exceed € 1,200 per year. (and can also be reduced).

You do not need to apply to access the benefit. The bonus, in fact, is automatically recognized to those entitled by the withholding agents, and is credited directly to the pay slip.