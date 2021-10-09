from Jennifer Lawrence to Daniel Craig

Fame has its merits, but also its flaws: here are the stars who hate being famous all over the world.

Being famous has undoubtedly its merits, but many stars have openly admitted that they can’t stand their fame. Being at the center of morbid attention from fans and paparazzi or even just being treated like gods are aspects that in more than one case have annoyed these famous people, who have openly admitted that they hate their popularity.

The stars who hate fame: who they are

It took Jennifer Lawrence years to accept that she was one of the most famous and sought after women in the star system. Interviewed by Harper’s Bazaar the actress, born in 1990 admitted: “I don’t like being famous, I’m a normal girl, a human being and I’ll never get used to this situation”. Although she is one of the most famous actresses in the world, Lawrence has always kept the maximum confidentiality on his private life and in fact he does not have his own official social channels.

JENNIFER LAWRENCE

Thanks to its extraordinary beauty Megan Fox she has become one of the best known celebrities in the world, yet in the past she has compared her popularity to her high school experience and said that for her it would be like being “bullied by millions of people all the time”.

Loading... Advertisements

Gisele Bündchen she was undoubtedly one of the most loved and desired models in the world, but once she left the catwalks she told Vogue: “Being famous is irritating”. In 2015 she retired from the catwalks to devote herself more to her family (she and her husband Tom Brady have two children: Benjamin Rein, born December 8, 2009 and Vivian Lake, born December 5, 2012).

Even the rapper 50cent is undoubtedly one of the stars who hate fame and he himself revealed that success and popularity would help ruin his forever friendships, while the famous actor Daniel Craig allegedly hated his job because of fame. “I hate fame as an actor. Becoming famous was a shock. It took twenty years to get used to the idea and the fact of having to give up my private life“, Declared a GQ.