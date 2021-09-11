From Jennifer Lopez to Monica Bellucci the stars in Venice for Dolce & Gabbana. And the daughters parade on the catwalk

Piazza San Marco with a long red catwalk and Venice seems to become a Hollywood set, but without betraying the symbols of Italianity. It is the “film” of the three days of Dolce & Gabbana that here present their collections of unique pieces: High Jewelery, High tailoring for women and men and the Home. Coordinating the event, unique as only Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana can orchestrate, is Marco Balich, fresh from the Tokyo Olympics as executive producer of the show. The cast is that of the great Hollywood productions: so many VIPs have come from America that it is difficult to count them. There are Jennifer Lopez and Sharon Stone, Vin Diesel and Helen Mirren, Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa and friend Ciara, Monica Bellucci and Jennifer Hudson, Zoe Saldana and part of the Kardashian clan, Puff Daddy, Kate Bosworth and Helen Mirren. But many are not alone: ​​they are accompanied by their daughters who are now women on the catwalk for the Alta Sartoria collection. And so here, during the rehearsals in Piazza San Marco, Deva Cassel (daughter of Vincent and Monica Bellucci), Leni (daughter of Heidi Klum and Flavio Briatore), and Chance, Jessie James and D’Lila (the three daughters of Puff Daddy) chat and familiarize yourself with modeling. While it is said that Christian Bale’s daughter Emmeline and perhaps those of Vanessa and Kobe Bryant, Natalia, should also be on the catwalk.

Loading... Advertisements