From Jennifer Lopez to Vanessa Hudgens

The MVT Movie and TV Awards have rolled out their red carpet this Sunday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica (California). Faces as well known as that of the singer Jennifer Lopez or that of the actresses Vanessa Hudgens and Sydney Sweeney have wasted glamor with their daring stylistic bets.

López, one of the great winners of the night, has opted for an extreme look signed by Mônot with which she has joined the popular cut-out trend.



Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez at the MTV Movie and TV Awards gtres

The artist has worn a leather body with a vertiginous neckline and front zipper, combined with a long black skirt with slits at the hips, a small clutch in the same tone and extreme high-heeled sandals.

Jennifer Lopez is not the only star that has stood out on this red carpet. Vanessa Hudgens has stood out with an intense blue mini dress made of vaporous fabric, asymmetrical and with dropped sleeves in a romantic style. However, for her performance, the artist changed and opted, like Jennifer Lopez, for leather in a very short corset-effect dress.



Actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Sunday, June 5, 2022, in Santa Monica, Calif. gtres

the actress of euphoria Sydney Sweeney has been inspired by the aesthetic of the 2000s that appears so much in the wardrobe of the HBO series and that has currently experienced a resurgence in the closets of generation Z.

With an extreme shirt crop top and a mini skirt with silver sequins open on one side, the actress has monopolized the eyes on this red carpet so marked by trends and sensual openings.