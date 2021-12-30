From Jennifer Lopez to Zendaya: the 5 most fashionable women of 2021

THE2021 has now come to an end, not without twists. Also it was an important year for the fashion system, which revived the excitement of the red carpet and allowed beautiful haute couture dresses to be worn by the stars. The outfits and style icons they have left behind there have been many signs, but five in particular deserve the title of most fashionistas of the year. Zendaya, Adele, Jennifer Lopez, Nicole Kidman And Kristen Stewart. Dream look and character to know how to wear them. Here are the 2021 icons.

Zendaya

2021 was a year in the name of elegance for the beautiful American actress. There were many important occasions, including red carpets for the promotion of his films and the award ceremonies in which he participated. Including also i CFDA Awards, where he won like Fashion Icon. Under the expert hand of her stylist, Law Roach, she wore pieces of famous brands but also new proposals from young designers, having fun with different colors and silhouettes. Always refined jewels, captivating looks and lots of leather on display. This is Zendaya’s infallible recipe.

Jennifer Lopez

He gives us memorable outfits since the 90s. The backfire with Ben Affleck brought with it an immeasurable curiosity for Jennifer Lopez who, even under pressure, did not miss an outfit. Now 52, ​​his super designer style alternates long elegant dresses, like that of Georges Hobeika al Venice Film Festival, to sporty street style with crop top and jeans through the streets of New York. One thing is certain, where you are born.

Adele

His return was among the most anticipated of 2021. Six years after the last record, Adele is back and her music is not the only one that has changed. Lanvin, Louis Vuitton and especially Schiaparelli are the Maison he has chosen to present 30, the new album, and to attend the launch parties. Goodbye to old clothes with shapeless silhouettes, welcome complete in leather and a rediscovered sensuality.

Nicole Kidman

Sometimes taking risks pays off. Nicole Kidman knows well, that exceeded the threshold of 50 (like colleague Jennifer Lopez) continues to amaze with dresses that are anything but boring. The Oscar winner play with proportions like few other protagonists do. Her best outfit of 2021 it was undoubtedly the one worn at the 55th edition of the Country Music Association Awards. A bold black dress by Saint Laurent with a stunning cut-out and a geometric mono shoulder. With its usual aplomb e innate class, reconfirms itself as a style icon.

Kristen Stewart

Her new film, “Spencer,” in which she plays Lady Diana, is already among the favorites at the Oscars. But Kristen Stewart isn’t just one of Hollywood’s best actresses, but also a fashion icon. Between ups and downs, he seems to have found the right balance together with the French fashion house Chanel, with which he has been collaborating for years. His is one mannish style, reinterpreted through floral prints and bouclet fabrics. A sophisticated mix & match, but whose yield remains unbeatable.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

These are the style icons that made 2021 a year full of memorable outfits and dreamy red carpets. Between rising stars and old comebacks, the hope is that 2022 can be even more trendy.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED