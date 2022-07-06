From Jennifer Lopez’s playful dress to Sarah Jessica Parker’s beach day: celebrities in one click

Jennifer Lopez went to an event in New York with a very playful dress: to the body and with transparencies (Photo: The Grosby Group)

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, hit the beach for the 4th of July weekend in the Hamptons. The 57-year-old American actress was seen wearing a black one-piece swimsuit as she relaxed with a book, while her husband dealt with the beach menu.

Kim Kardashian must have the largest collection of jumpsuits and jumpsuits in the world because she never ceases to amaze. This time she chose a neon one that even included her boots. The excuse? Girls outing with Ella’s daughter North West in Paris

Katie Holmes tries to keep a low profile as she walks around New York City. The actress wears an oversized button down shirt and boxers. It seems that the wardrobe of her boyfriend, Bobby Wooten II, also became a tempting option.

A very smiling Eva Longoria, in a black dress and white sneakers, went to dinner with her family at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills

Cardi B was spotted in hot pink shorts and a purple crop top while shopping on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky embarked on a family outing with their three children India, Tristan and Sasha. They also joined the plan: Luke Hemsworth and his wife Samantha with his children and also his father, Craig. They could be seen touring the submarines at the Maritime Museum and posing for photos with fans.

Jennifer Lawrence went out to exercise but she did not do it alone. She wanted her son to accompany her. Of course, with some precautions due to the sun and high temperatures

Nicole Kidman continues to be talked about in Paris. This time she made headlines for some super Balenciaga glasses when leaving a haute couture store

Julia Fox had fun with a friend taking photos to immortalize that moment (Photo: The Grosby Group)

