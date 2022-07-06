From Jennifer Lopez’s playful dress to Sarah Jessica Parker’s beach day: celebrities in one click
In addition, Kim Kardashian premiered a new neon jumpsuit and Katie Holmes went for a walk with a very particular look
Guitarist Javier Bátiz, teacher of Carlos Santana, said he was dismayed by his fainting
The Mexican-American musician fainted on stage due to dehydration and heat stroke, for which he was transferred to the emergency room
Alex Caniggia and Melody Luz strengthen their relationship: from the future family presentation to network messages
After overcoming some turbulence, the couple formed at El Hotel de los Famosos continues to take steps in and out of reality
A participant came to La Voz Argentina thanks to the help of her people and surprised Soledad Pastorutti
Soledad Gilabert, who kept a poncho for 20 years, said that she was able to travel to Buenos Aires thanks to the gesture of some Neuquén entrepreneurs
Margarita, Esteban Bullrich’s daughter, spoke after her audition on La Voz Argentina: “It was a great gift that dad could be there”
The emotion for the presentation of the 18-year-old girl in the Telefe talent reality show still flies. In dialogue with Teleshow, she tells how she lived the experience of getting on stage for the first time, in front of a massive audience and with the support of her family. Moved by her repercussions, she expresses her admiration for her father, who battles amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) on a daily basis.
