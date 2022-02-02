From JLo to Becky G, star with Michelle Obama for voting campaign – North America

From Jennifer Lopez to Becky G, from Tom Hanks to Selena Gomez, many artists took the field alongside Michelle Obama to support ‘When We All Vote’, the organization launched by the former First Lady in 2018 to increase participation in elections, which has always been one of his strong points. The US media reported it.

The goal of ‘When We All Vote’ is to increase participation in elections by bringing together individuals, institutions, brands and organizations to register new voters across the country.

“The fight for our right to vote has never been more important,” tweeted JLo. “That’s why I join Michelle Obama as co-chair of When we all vote. Together we will change the culture around voting, we will increase the participation of the voters, we will close the racial and age gap and fight the repression of voters. ” Becky G from twitter also addressed her followers reminding them that Midterm elections are approaching and inviting them to join Michelle Obama and ‘When We All Vote’.