from JLo to the daughters of Angelina Jolie the cult dresses are back

Winning outfits cannot be changed. And above all a repeated outfit – better if years later – the same guaranteed echo. The celebrities and designers who dress them know this well, so much so that lately it seems they all have a lot of fun evoking outfits from the past, so then the shots invade the web and, you know, after all, you just need to talk about it.

Models that “come back”

The latest in order of date to have wowed fashionistas was Gwyneth Paltrow: the actress participated in the “Gucci Love Parade” in Los Angeles wrapped in a velvet suit identical to that of the Tom Ford era she wore to the Videos Music Awards of 1996, an era in which the looks of the guests at the event entered the history of fashion by right. This is not the original but a very similar model designed by the current creative director Alessandro Michele for the fashion show celebrating the 100th anniversary of the maison. And the founder of Goop played a lot on the issue by combining the look with a shirt identical to the one she wore 25 years ago and styling her hair in the exact same chignon: a glamorous déjà vu worthy of the name.

Jennifer Lopez queen of the genre

With all due respect to Gwyneth, however, the pro of the genre comes “from the block” and no one has yet recovered since JLo appeared on the Versace runway wearing the Jungle dress she had sported at the Grammys 20 years earlier. “A dress a myth” enough to cause the birth of Google images (and to have a dedicated Wikipedia page: googlare to believe). The other iconic Versace from the Wikipedia page is the Safety Pin dress worn by Liz Hurley, then the envied girlfriend of Hugh Grant, at the premiere of “Four Weddings and a Funeral”. “I was in desperate need of a dress for the evening – she recalled – and Hugh’s press office found that dress they had sent in an envelope”: boom. The safety pin dress was then revisited by Donatella in pre-fall 2019, and worn again by Liz for a report on Harper’s Bazaar USA.

Apart from sensational cases, there are also those who have found the Jacket of Life and, without making it too long, have been proposing it again since 1993: Johnny “leather jacket” Depp wore one of his for the last time at the Rome Film Festival favorite shrugs of which photographic artifacts have been found from the nineties onwards, as various memes tell that perhaps have also reached you via Whatsapp.

Upcycling trend

From an exhumed look to a revisited one, the step is short, as demonstrated by the new generations of celebrities who practice upcycling with conviction: the new trend involves modifying a used garment to make it more valuable (which can also mean more akin to current fashion than the original). So ex Hermione Emma Watson walked the Earthshot red carpet in London wearing what was once a Harris Reed wedding dress, a shower of tulle and lace with an open back. All this while Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, who was accompanying her mother Angelina on the Eternals promotional tour, sported her mother’s dresses from time to time revisited to make them more jaunty and suitable for her age. Sister Zahara bluntly focused on the Oscar dress, while Shiloh adapted the Dior with a black and white pattern, but also the beige model signed by Gabriela Hearst.