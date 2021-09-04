From Joe Biden to Mila Kunis, the unsuspected vip fans of video games

The proverbial rivers of ink have already been spilled on Joe Biden’s daily life: dogs, a passion for ice cream and for Rayban, the rule that has made it necessary to interrupt any meeting if children and grandchildren call him on the phone. What we may not have known, however, is that he is also very good at playing Mario Kart and has shown it recently.

78-year-old Joe Biden, in fact, a few days ago, during a relaxing break at Camp David, he tore up his niece Naomi impersonating Luigi in a game of the mythical Nintendo video game on an Arcade GP DX (Naomi was Princess Peach, just for the record).

Joe Biden isn’t the only celebrity who has a passion for video games. If we can expect a certain inclination for gaming from young rappers, there are names from the world of entertainment and music that amazes us (even if it shouldn’t, given that the love for videogames is transversal) to see juxtaposed to titles like Call of Duty or World of Warcraft. Here are a few.

Mila Kunis

The beautiful actress and model, mother of two children with Ashton Kutcher, is a die-hard gamer. She has delighted her fans (who hope to meet her in Azeroth sooner or later) with tales of her passion for World of Wacraft, also earning an easter egg in the Legion expansion with an NPC dedicated to her.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

The youngest woman elected MP in US history, born in the Bronx, of Puerto Rican descent. AOC, as it is affectionately called, has often used the world of video games to connect with supporters, always with great success. He streamed from his channel Twitch to League of Legends and, to distract from the stress of the election, invited followers to share with her a challenge at Among Us.

Elijah Wood

You are pretty quiet on your Animal Crossing island and at some point a celebrity decides to visit you to buy rare flowers. This really happened in April, during the quarantine. Elijah Wood, the unforgettable Frodo in the saga of The Lord of the Rings paid a visit (and even stayed a while to socialize) on a fan’s island.

Samuel L. Jackson

The actor has lent his voice to several video game titles (including GTA San Andreas) and has never hidden his passion for gaming, which he has repeatedly declared to be, in his opinion, the future of entertainment. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Jackson told of his ‘debut’ with Pong on Atari and Space Invaders. Today he dedicates himself to more recent titles such as GTA (in which there is also an easter egg dedicated to him) and Assassin’s Creed.

Rosario Dawson

When Rosario was a child she spent the afternoons playing video games, until her mother came home from work and pulled all the plugs. Even now the actress is a passionate gamer and has often addressed the topic of the representation of women in video games, especially referring to Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and the ability to play the campaign as a tough female soldier.

Michael Phelps

The American swimmer, nicknamed ‘The Baltimore bullet‘, is the athlete who has won the most medals in history to date (28). The athlete said he was a huge Call of Duty fan, also raising some criticism because he confessed to play it at least 30 hours a week and to be competitive in the game as much as in sport. His relationship with the Activision title also led him to participate in the Infinite Warfare live action trailer in 2016.

Daniel Craig

James Bond and video games? Count me in! The British actor has often talked about his passion for gaming, preferring adrenaline-pumping titles like Halo and GTA: Vice City (admitting, however, to feel a little uncomfortable in this case to commit, even if virtually, all those crimes). Craig has lent his face to the titles inspired by the James Bond saga and it seems that during the making of the video game by Quantum of Solace he tested himself with some levels, demonstrating his feeling with consoles!

Robin Williams

We close with the memory of the great actor, who passed away in 2014. Robin Williams has always been a passionate player. World of Warcraft, Portal, Call of Duty were among his favorite titles, but the one he has always been most attached to is the saga of The Legend of Zelda. Here you can see a video in which he talks about his emotional relationship with the game. Together with his daughter, who has a beautiful name: Zelda.

Handkerchiefs are needed, I warned you.