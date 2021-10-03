From Johnny Depp to Achille Lauro: ‘Alice nella Città’ will be a pop party

ROME – Stars loved by audiences of all ages, great authors, pure entertainment and moments of reflection. “It will be a party for the city, an open, participatory and inclusive party. We want to give the public a reason to return to the room by rekindling the emotions ‘frozen’ by Covid “, they said Fabia Bettini and Gianluca Giannelli, the artistic directors of Alice in the City, the autonomous section parallel to the Rome Film Fest dedicated to beginnings, talent and the new generations.

From 14 to 24 October at the Parco della Musica Auditorium, the Conciliazione Auditorium, the Casa del Cinema and the Savoy Cinema, the 19th edition will be opened by Jason Reitman’s ‘Ghostbusters: Legacy’. The closing film, on the other hand, will be announced in the coming days. The festival becomes more pop and will animate the capital with many highly anticipated big events. First of all the arrival of Johnny Depp. The actor will be in Rome on October 17 to present ‘Puffins’, the animated web-series that sees him as a voice actor. In addition, Depp will retrace his career through the characters he has played and who have managed to enter the imagination of several generations, making him one of the most loved actors ever since ‘Edward scissor hands‘ to ‘The Chocolate Factory‘, passing through the film series’The Pirates of the Caribbean‘and again’ Alice in Wonderland ‘,’ Alice through the looking glass’ and ‘Neverland – A dream for life’.

Also scheduled ‘Time is Up‘by Elisa Amoruso (also director of’ Chiara Ferragni – Unposted ‘) starring Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo, aka B3n, a couple on screen and in life; ‘Dear Evan Hansen‘(film adaptation of the musical of the same name) by Stephen Chbosky with Ben Platt, Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Kaitlyn Dever and Amandla Stenberg; and the animated films ‘Ron – An unscheduled friend’ with the voice of Lillo Petrolo and ‘The Addams 2 family’ with the voices of Virginia Raffaele, Pino Insegno, Eleonora Gaggero, Loredana Bertè and Luciano Spinelli.

The only Italian film of the Alice 2021 Competition is ‘Anima Bella’, the second work by Dario Albertini (formerly directed by ‘Manuel’). The same section also includes ‘Belfast’ (in co-production with the Rome Film Fest) by Kenneth Branagh with Caitriona Balfe, Judi Dench and Jamie Dornan and the already announced ‘Belle’ by the visionary master of Japanese animation Mamoru Hosoda and the award-winning French director Celine Sciamma with ‘Petite Maman’. At the kermesse it will be addressed through the ‘Greta Thunberg generation‘the theme of the environment with’ The Crusade ‘(‘ Out of competition ‘) by Louis Garrel, which he stars in the film together with Laetitia Casta and Joseph Engel.

‘Out of competition’ will also be presented ‘Future‘: a collective investigation carried out by Pietro Marcello, Francesco Munzi and Alice Rohrwacher which aims di explore the idea of ​​the future of girls and boys between 15 and 20 years old met during a long journey through Italy. The ‘Panorama Italia’ section sees among the protagonists ‘Takeaway’ by Renzo Carbonera – which tells the ‘march’ of an ambitious sportswoman – with Libero De Rienzo, Carlotta Antonelli, Primo Reggiani, Paolo Calabresi and Anna Ferruzzo.

And again, Salvatore Allocca’s ‘Natural Mancino’ in which sport shows all the ambivalences and ambiguities of the adult world with Claudia Gerini and ‘Body to Body’, the documentary by Maria Iovine on the Paralympic athlete Veronica Yoko Plebani. The previews of ‘Semper più bello’ are also awaited, due out on Valentine’s Day 2022, the third chapter of the saga with Ludovica Francesconi; ‘Years of the Dog’ by Fabio Mollo, the Amazon Prime Video film with Aurora Giovinazzo, Federico Cesari, Sabrina Impacciatore and Achille Lauro; ‘Una notte da dottore’ by Guido Chiesa with Diego Abatantuono and Frank Matano (who will be present at the event) and ‘Un mondo in più’ by Luigi Pane which tells a love story at the time during the pandemic. Space also for meetings with the public: the one with Achille Lauro, Johnny Depp, Andrea Arnold and Celine Sciamma is expected.

Also for this edition the ‘harmony’ returns with the Venice Film Festival and, for the first time, with the Berlinale. The screening of ‘Atlantide’ by Yuri Arcani, ‘Costa brava’ by Mounia Akl and ‘The girl has flown’ by Wilma Labate. Finally, the restorations of this edition are ‘All the fault of paradise’ by Francesco Nuti (the director’s family and the screenwriter Giovanni Veronesi will be present) and ‘Toxic love’ by Claudio Caligari.