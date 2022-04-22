From Johnny Depp to Bianca Butti: All the couples of Amber Heard

The legal dispute between the actress Amber Heard and her ex-husband, also an actor Johnny Depphas given rise to talk in recent weeks because this month, both returned to court to testify in defamation trial.

The star’s most famous relationship Aquaman is the one he had with the protagonist of films like Scissorhands. Nevertheless, Amber Heard, who turns 36 this April 22, has had multiple courtships. We share them with you below.

Amber Heard’s couples

Alexander Monteverde (2004)

In those years, the actress had an ephemeral romance with the Mexican filmmaker when he lived in Austin, Texas (United States) and before she began her acting career. The director declared to the British newspaper Daily Mail that their love affair was so brief that they only went out for a week. They remained friends and he helped her find a place to live, but they went their separate ways.

(Photo: WireImage)

Valentino Lanus (2005-2006)

Between those years, Heard had a relationship with the Mexican actor for approximately 10 months. As she made her way through Hollywood, Lanus He was already a renowned heartthrob on Mexican television. It is said that there was a marriage proposal by valentinebut Amber chose to continue growing as an actress.

(Photo: Mezcaliente)

Mark Wystrach (2006-2007)

Time after, began dating the lead singer of the country band Midland. Although her romance was fleeting, in 2016, the year in which the actress announced that she was separating from DeppThey were caught having dinner. Despite rumours, she assures that they are good friends.

(Photo: WireImage)

Tasya vanRee (2008-2011)

This is his first public relationship with a woman after declaring himself bisexual in 2010, when he had already been with the photographer for two years. Recently, Johnny Depp assured that she was one of the victims of violence by Amber Heard and in fact, in 2009 the actress was arrested for allegedly hitting the arm of his then-girlfriend.

Johnny Depp (2012-2016)

Although they met in 2009 during the filming of the movie Diary of a Seducer (The Rum Diary), they began their relationship in 2012. In February 2015 they got married and just 15 months later, in May 2016, the actress filed for divorce from her after accusing the actor of having beaten her. In January 2017 the divorce became valid.

(Photo: Gtres)

Elon Musk (2016-2018)

After her divorce with Johnny Deppbegan a relationship with businessman and CEO of SpaceX and Tesla Motors. the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean claims that while he was married to her, heard she cheated on him by having a threesome with Elon Musk and the actress Cara Delevingne.

(Photo: Mega)

Bianca Butti (2020-2021)

After a few brief affairs with the art dealer Vito Schnabel in 2018 and a year later (2019) with the Argentine director Andres Muschietticreator of the remake of It (It, 2017-2019)the ex-wife of Johnny began a courtship in early 2020 with the also actress and cinematographer Bianca Butti.

Currently, Amber Heard does not have a partner. There are rumors about an alleged relationship with the music journalist Eve Barlowwho a few days ago was expelled from the trial against Depp for not respecting protocol. Nevertheless, there is nothing confirmed.

