From Johnny Depp to Elon Musk, all of Amber Heard’s partners

Amber Heard is in the middle of a legal battle against her ex-husband, JJohnny Depp, after accusing each other of defamation. Although the trial began only a few weeks ago, the accusation war dates back six years, with Amber’s divorce petition in which she accused the actor of having mistreated her, obtaining a Restraining order.

But despite the fact that his stormy relationship with the 58-year-old actor has been the most in the media, Depp has not been the only known partner of the actress. We review her sentimental history.

Alexander Gomez

In 2004 Amber Heard briefly dated the Mexican filmmaker Alexander Gomez. At that time, Amber had not started her career as an actress and Alejandro had a key role in her beginnings in the cinema.

This has been the only ex-boyfriend of the actress who has come to his defense about all the controversy with Johnny Depp, ensuring that Amber would be unable to lay hands on anyone. “I doubt she’s lying, that’s a serious accusation, you can really damage someone’s reputation. I’m sad for her, I want the best for her, so I’m sad that she’s going through this, I don’t wish this on anyone. So What do I know about her? he is a good human being“, he explained in 2016 to DailyMail.

Valentino Lanus

In 2005 Amber Heard maintained a relationship with the Argentine actor and model Valentino Lanus. Although his courtship did not reach a year, he was the first to propose to the actress.

Mark Wystrach

after dating Valentino Lanus, Amber had a brief relationship with the country singer Mark WystrachVocalist of the band Midlands. Although their romance was quite low-key, they became news years later, when they were seen having dinner together when the actress separated from Johnny Depp. Although no one confirmed the supposed reconciliation, there were many who pointed out that in this meeting there had been more than friendship.

Tasya Van Ree

Amber Heard he went out with the painter Tasya Van Ree between 2008 and 2012. As a result of this relationship, Amber declared at the 2010 GLAAD awards that she did not want to define her sexual orientation: “I don’t label myself one way or another: I’ve had successful relationships with men and now with a woman. I love who I love; it’s the person that matters.”

For her part, Tasya continues to have very vivid memories of Amber, as sheand tattooed the name of the actress when they were together.



Tasya Van Ree and Amber Heard // Getty



Johnny Depp

After breaking up with Tasya in 2012, Amber began her well-known relationship with Johnny Depp. The couple had met in 2011 during the filming of the film The Rum Diary. After three years of dating, Amber and Johnny married in 2015, divorcing just 15 months later.

In her divorce petition, the accusations began by Amber Heard against her ex-partner, which worsened as a result of the opinion article she published in Washington Postfor which the actor has filed a lawsuit in which he asks for compensation of 50 million dollars for having damaged his image. The rest of the story continues in the media trial that is taking place in Virginia, United States.



Amber Heard and Johnny Depp // Getty



Cara Delevingne

Although neither of the two confirmed their relationship, in 2016 and after separating from Johnny Depp, Amber was seen with Cara Delevingne On numerous occasions. At that time, the actress was in London shooting a movie and it was common to see her with the model walking, drinking coffee and even leaving a birthday party together. Rihanna.



Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne // Getty



Elon Musk

The beginning of the relationship between Amber Heard Y Elon Musk has never been entirely clear. Although it seems that it was in 2017 when they started dating, in the trial against Johnny Depp Some audios from 2016 have been presented in which the actress could be starting a relationship with the businessman while trying to reconcile with her ex-partner.

In these messages, Amber told Musk that she wanted a restraining order against Depp, to which the businessman offered “24 hour security, seven days a week”, and added: “The offer would remain, even if you never wanted to see me again… anyway, sorry for being an idiot. The silence hurts a lot. It only matters because I really like you“.



Amber Heard and Elon Musk // Gtres



Vito Schnabel

In 2018, Amber began dating the art dealer Vito Schnabel. Although it seemed like a very consolidated relationship, the couple broke up shortly before they had been together for a year. A source close to them revealed to the portal U.S. Weekly that the reason for the separation was due to “the long distance” that separated them for work reasons.

Andy Muschietti

In 2019, shortly after breaking up with Vito Schnabel, Heard began a relationship with the Argentine filmmaker Andy Muschietti. At that time the paparazzi focused on the couple, and they were captured on numerous occasions enjoying their relationship at romantic dinners, with friends or just walking.

At that time, Amber’s article had already been published in Washington Post and the media maelstrom that continues today had begun. Nevertheless, Muschietti He did not speak at any time about it and the relationship ended with the same discretion, stopping being seen together at the end of that same year.

Bianca Butty

The last known couple of Amber Heard has been with the also actress and director of photography Bianca Butty, with which it began in January 2020. After almost two years of relationship, Amber and Bianca decided to end their courtship for the common good of both.

Amber is in the UK, focused on her daughter Oonagh Paige Heard, who was born in April 2021; while Bianca lives in the United States linked to her professional commitments. In this way, it was impossible to carry out the relationship to which a baby was added, and they decided to focus each on themselves.