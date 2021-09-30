From Joyce to Pretty Woman on stage over the weekend – Theater

From “The Dubliners” by Joyce according to Giancarlo Sepe to the centenary of Pirandello for Giorgio Colangeli, passing through Laura Sicignano’s “Women in War” and the return, in musical, of “Pretty Woman”. These are some of the theatrical performances on the bill over the next weekend, while halls and artists are clamoring for the return to 100% capacity of the audiences.

FLORENCE – The Teatro della Pergola returns to raise the curtain from tomorrow with the national premiere “The Dubliners – part I The Dead – part II Ivy Day”, a show directed by Giancarlo Sepe, with the Teatro La Comunità ei Nuovi, from the text monster by James Joyce. In particular, this time Sepe focuses on the last and the twelfth of the fifteen stories, “The dead” and “The day of the ivy”, written by Joyce at the beginning of the twentieth century on the static and alienated existence of the Dubliners of which the author it was part. Once the wings have disappeared, the viewer finds himself immersed in the gray and smoky atmosphere of a Dublin in which tired and exhausted characters drag themselves in the vain hope of finding a momentum, a leap of life. Protagonists, Pino Tufillaro, Maddalena Amorini, Davide Arena, Sonia Bertin, Alessandra Brattoli, Federica Cavallaro, Manuel D’Amario, Davide Diamanti, Fabio Facchini, Ghennadi Gidari, Camilla Martini, Laura Pinato, Federica Stefanelli, Guido Targetti, Erica Trinchera, Lorenzo Fox. From 1 to 14 October.

MILAN – From the film by Garry Marshall that launched Julia Roberts’ career, alongside Richard Gere, “Pretty woman” has become a musical and now reopens the Teatro Nazionale Che bank !, in the Stage Entertainment version, directed by Carline Brouwer with the direction associated by Chiara Noschese and the soundtrack composed by rock legend Bryan Adams, with also the unforgettable “Oh, Pretty Woman” by Roy Orbison. The show had its world premiere in August 2018 on Broadway and was sold out. Suspended until recently in London and Hamburg due to the pandemic, it has returned to the West End stage since July 2021. In Milan it is on the bill for four months, with the romantic story of Vivian Ward, a young prostitute in Los Angeles, and the rich and handsome businessman Edward Lewis. Until January 8th.

MILAN – After “The case of the Coleman family” and “Emilia”, Claudio Tolcachir, author, director and leading actor of the Argentine Nouvelle Vague, has directed a production in Italian from Saturday at the Piccolo: “Edificio 3”, a surreal and grotesque text on complexity of interpersonal relationships. First staged in Buenos Aires in 2008, the story is set in an old office of a large public company. Everything seems abandoned: the elevator is broken, the coffee machine too, the work languishes, the personnel office has been moved elsewhere and does not register the attendance of the employees. Moni, Sandra and Héctor are colleagues and share the space in which they spend most of their lives. With Rosario Lisma, Stella Piccioni, Valentina Picello, Giorgia Senesi, Emanuele Turetta. From 2 October to 7 November.

ROME – Signor Paolino, a private professor, has a double life: he is the lover of Signora Perella, the neglected wife of a sea captain who rarely returns home. The affair could last a long time and undisturbed, but, unexpectedly, Mrs. Perella becomes pregnant with the professor. Paolino is therefore forced to work to throw his mistress into his husband’s arms, studying all possible expedients. The case is dramatic, because Captain Perella will stay at home for only one night and then will remain away for at least another two months. Giorgio Colangeli is the protagonist of “The man, the beast and the virtue” in the Sala Umberto, a classic by Pirandello in the 1919-2019 centenary edition directed by Giancarlo Nicoletti. With him, Vincenzo De Michele in the role of Captain Perella and Valentina Perrella in those of his wife. Until 10 October.

CATANIA – It is the “Women in War”, in the award-winning show by Laura Sicignano, to open the season of the Catania Stable. A new version, now in the national premiere, which subverts the spaces between stage and audience to physically bring the audience back into another era, that of Italy in the summer of 44, in the middle of the Second World War. When all the men were at the front, in the mountains or dead, and the women tried to maintain dignity, femininity and normality, even if nothing was more dignified or normal. With Federica Carruba Toscano, Egle Doria, Isabella Giacobbe, Barbara Giordano, Leda Kreider and Carmen Panarello. Until October 29th.