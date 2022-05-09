From Juan Martín Del Potro to Sebastián Yatra, the best looks of the Miami F1 Grand Prix
This weekend the Formula 1 Grand Prix was held for the first time in Miami. There, several stars from the world of sports and even entertainment met.
There were several celebrities who represented Argentina in the audience of the competition and most of them did so with fashionable outfits. Here are the coolest looks from the big event:
Juan Martin del Potro
Juan Martín Del Potro was one of the best dressed of the weekend. One of his presentations was made with a total white look and sunglasses. Very canker.
Deborah Bello
Deborah Bello She wore ripped jeans and a black top with betels matching the culottes that peeped out. On the head, a beret. He applause for Diego Torres’s ex.
Angie Landaburu
Angie Landaburu She wore a short printed dress, a Fendi bag and sunglasses.
Chicken Álvarez and Tefi Russo
Pollo Álvarez and Tefi Russo were combined. She denim shorts and he classic jean. White shirt, sunglasses and only head protector, both.
Rocio Guirao Diaz and Nicolas Paladini
Rocio Guirao Diaz and Nicolas Paladini they always look good. She opted for a short pleated skirt and a sleeveless top. He for a white t-shirt stamped with the acronym of NASA. They both wore hats to protect themselves from the sun.
international celebrities
Luis Fonsi
Luis Fonsi sang the American Anthem. For this she chose a total denim look and sneakers.
Maluma
Maluma could say that he did not go unnoticed with his red outfit and his thick chain hanging from his neck.
Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton She opted for a light blue dress, sandals with Chinese heels, sunglasses and two braids.
Sebastian Yatra
Sebastián Yatra also chose jean shorts and combined them with a short-sleeved shirt printed with light blue palm trees. On his head, a blue cap.
The event was also attended by Nacho Viale, Felipe and Martita Fort, Bad Bunny, David Beckham, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis among others.
You may also like