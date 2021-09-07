From Julia Roberts to social communities: gray hair as a symbol of female empowerment

What do they have in common Andie MacDowell, Jodie Foster, Helen Mirren, Julia Roberts, Sarah Jessica Parker, Princess Caroline of Monaco and Queen Letizia of Spain? Not only fame and wealth, but also the public stance with respect to an increasingly felt instance in the female universe: liberation from the imposition of hair dye. They, like many non-famous women, have decided to show natural hair, with the hair starting to take on delicate silver shades, showing off the so-called effect gray blending. A choice that challenges the aesthetic diktats that have always been imposed on women (especially celebrities), who are ‘forced’ not to show the signs of aging.

Hair-positivity to the fore

More and more women are embracing the trend of natural hair, abandoning streaks and colors in favor of hair gradually streaked with silver or compactly white, candid, at any age. Yes, because the graying of the hair can start even at the age of 20, but the society of aesthetic perfection has always required these changes in the hair to be camouflaged, hidden. In the cinema, in the media, the gray-haired woman is archetypically sloppy, or bad, alone, isolated from the world: a completely natural event was associated with an imaginary with negative connotations.

In the best of cases, a woman with gray hair is simply ‘old’ (despite being a phenomenon that, as mentioned, can also begin when young, very young), understood as a synonym for no longer attractive, not desirable, unlike the man who, sporting graying hair, becomes proverbially more fascinating (the man ‘matures’, the woman ‘ages’).

But in recent years there have been two global phenomena that have strongly affected the aesthetic diktats that have been valid until today. On the one hand, the wave of body-positivity, which in its broad ramifications also includes the fight againstageism, i.e. discrimination on the basis of age. On the other hand, the pandemic, which, inevitably, has changed the approach to beauty and body care, directing many people (especially women) towards the aesthetic minimalism.

These two epochal events have found a meeting point: body-positivity and closed beauty salons have made many women decide to give up the tiring habit of dyeing their hair every two, three, four weeks. On Instagram and Pinterest in the last couple of years everything has been a flourishing of hair-positive platforms and influencers, which proudly display gray hair and encourage women to feel free of choose the nature effect if that makes you feel good.

The empowerment of gray hair

The result? According to many of them, a strong sense of empowerment, a greater awareness, a renewed love for one’s physicality. As Dr. Carolyn Mair, who specializes in fashion psychology, writes “I firmly believe that women feel more empowered when they are authentic. It doesn’t mean that gray hair is for everyone, the important thing is that women feel free to make decisions, to choose how to look and how to be “.

Also Andie MacDowell, the proud bearer of salt-and-pepper curls, told Vogue “I’ve never felt more powerful. I feel more honest, I feel that I am not pretending. I am embracing my moment. I’m at ease. ” This is precisely the reason why the stars who choose gray blending like them: regardless of what you think of the aesthetic result, the feeling is that even the Hollywood divas are freeing themselves from the constructs that then cascade into the entire female universe. They appear more ‘human’, more ‘real’, more ‘free’. But the gray blending movement was not born of them.

One of the first and largest communities of women who chose to show off silver hair was Grombre. Project born from an idea of Martha Truslow Smith, a young creative who already around the age of 25 sported a salt-and-pepper hair. It is an online community (managed through a website and Instagram account) that encourages and supports the acceptance of one’s own graying. Within a few months, many women joined the initiative, and decided to proudly show themselves unfiltered, they tell short individual stories that speak with serenity of their relationship with the transformation of the hair.

Followed is also the account Silver and Free, which realizes t-shirts celebrating gray pride. Also on social networks, they are found many personal accounts that tell the ‘journey’ towards the gray hair, often joined by the hashtag greyhair (2.5 million posts), greyhairdontcare, greyhairjourney. They are stories of women who have decided to no longer adapt to social pressures and to embrace the natural de-pigmentation of their hair. The common denominator is always the same: being tired of adhering to imposed beauty standards.

The new silver-haired celebrities

Celebrities have spent a lifetime obsessively taking care of their appearance, being under the perennial scrutiny of the world, with necessarily impeccable make-up and wigs – under penalty of mockery in the public square. Letting your hair turn gray must be extremely liberating for them. To contribute to this’ liberation ‘there are the best of testimonials’perennials‘, splendid models over 50 and over 60 that show how beauty really has no age, and who show off silver or very white hair, playing with the look, the outfits, the make-up in a completely new and decidedly glamorous way.

From the splendid Maye Musk a Kathy Jacobs (the first over 50 chosen by Sports Illustrated for the iconic Swimsuit edition), by Paulina Porizkova to Katrina di Mare, the ‘over’ models who show off their natural hair are powerfully conquering the scene by demonstrating that gray does not correspond at all to ‘old’, if anything to ‘natural’.

As Josh Wood, the model’s colourist, points out Kristen McMenamy, another 56-year-old icon of white-hair-power “Once upon a time there was the stigma with respect to graying hair. If my mother’s generation had seen a woman with gray regrowth they would have thought ‘she let herself go’. Today, however, you can incorporate gray hair into an absolutely contemporary, modern, glamorous, beautiful hairstyle“. Moreover, the silver tint is in fashion, a trend that allows you to perfectly integrate the natural graying with the coolest hairstyles of the moment. But how to do it?

How to switch to gray hair

The transition from dyed or natural hair (especially if dark) to total-gray or white is not immediate, and it may take some ‘intermediate’ intervention so that the hair appears bright and neat. For a gradual transition you can opt for a balayage that allows you to mix white hair with your natural color, be it dark or light, creating a shaded and shaded effect that illuminates with real silver threads.

Or, as the hairstylist Kérastase advises Daniele Luzzitelli, “You can start by doing micro bleaching of a light and cold blond, then from blond to white… The secret is in bleaching very small sections”. In general “I do not recommend switching to natural white if at least half of the hair is not white: if it is too few, the transition and maintenance become arduous and artificial”, says the expert. Read the full interview with tips for switching to natural white.

