Entertainment from July 18 to 24, 2022

The premieres continue to accumulate week after week in hbo maxa video on demand platform that is prioritizing the catalog and the wardrobe in recent times with great results. This week on HBO Max, running from July 18 to 24, 2022, we follow the same line, but we are sure that you will like the content. We recommend two of the novelties of the next seven days in the subscription service from among the almost twenty new titles that are incorporated into the platform. Parks & Recreation – July 18 The legendary sitcom starring Amy Poehler, Parks & Recreation, comes to HBO Max in full to get us a few laughs. Through its seven seasons and 125 episodes, the series tells us the story of a woman who works in the department of parks and free time from Pawnee, Indiana, and who is hell-bent on turning a derelict piece of land into a real park while dealing with red tape. Fast & Furious Saga – July 22 One of the highest grossing action franchises and successful of all time comes almost completely to HBO Max with its entire main line of titles, from 1 to 7. Join Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Michelle Rodriguez and company in this crazy saga of action, speed, adrenaline and many explosions. All the series nominated for the 2022 Emmys that you can watch on HBO Max All the premieres this week on HBO Max Parks & Recreation (7/18)

Luther S1-5 (7/18)

Birdgirl S2 (7/20)

Rap Sh!t (7/21)

Murder at Schull S1 (7/21)

After Earth (7/21)

John Wick (7/22)

The Fast and the Furious (7/22)

2 Fast 2 Furious (7/22)

Fast & Furious: Tokyo Race (7/22)

Fast & Furious: Even Faster (7/22)

Fast & Furious 5 (7/22)

Fast & Furious 6 (7/22)

Fast & Furious 7 (7/22)

Primal T2 (7/22)

Pocoyo S4 (7/23)

Looney Tunes Cartoons S2 (7/23)

The LEGO Ninjago Movie (7/23)

